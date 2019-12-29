Exclusive: Trademark application for Royal Enfield Hunter filed in India

You saw it first on IndianAutosBlog.com!

It's no secret that Royal Enfield is working on various new models. A recent report claimed that the two-wheeler brand plans to cater to a larger audience with a new motorcycle that will target women and young buyers. IndianAutosBlog.com can reveal in its exclusive report that a trademark application for 'Royal Enfield Hunter' has been filed in India.

Going by the nomenclature, the Royal Enfield Hunter will most likely feature an off-road biased persona and join the Royal Enfield Himalayan in the company’s portfolio. The displacement details about the new model are yet to be known.

It’s too early to make concrete comments about the styling of the motorcycle, although it will be safe to assume that the upcoming model will feature budget-friendly hardware to keep the prices competitive. Thus, the shock absorption duties will most likely be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front. The rear may use a mono-shock suspension to keep up with the specification sheet of the rival products. Anchoring department should comprise disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will most likely include dual-channel ABS.

Can a higher displacement adventure motorcycle take the Hunter badge?

Not likely. Royal Enfield is working on a higher displacement Himalayan motorcycle, although the sales numbers are more lucrative in the quarter-litre segment. Regular followers would know that Royal Enfield has been suffering from lacklustre sales in the domestic market since late-2018. A new, budget-friendly model will help the two-wheeler brand to boost its sales. It's also possible that the Royal Enfield Hunter is not an adventure motorcycle and maybe a new street model instead.

The company has been doing extraordinarily well in the export business since November last year, which incidentally is the same time when the new 650 Twins – Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650 – were introduced.