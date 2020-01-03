BS-VI Mahindra XUV500 specifications and grades leaked

The Mahindra XUV500 will be soon launched in an updated, BS-VI version. Here are the specifications of the BS-VI compliant Mahindra XUV500, and the grades it will be sold in.
The BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine delivers exactly the same power output as the BS-IV version - 114 kW (155.00 PS), at 3750 rpm. While the torque output isn't revealed in the document, we expect it to be the same - 360 Nm, at 1,750-2,800 rpm.
While the 2.2L diesel engine is confirmed now and a 6-speed MT and a FWD drivetrain layout are a given, it's unknown whether there will be 2.2L petrol engine, 6-speed AT and AWD options in the BS-VI Mahindra XUV500. As for the range, the W5, W7, W9 and W11 grades have been confirmed. For reference, the BS-IV version is offered in W3, W5, W7, W9, W11, W11 (O), W7 AT, W9 AT, W11 (O) AT and G AT grades.
The exterior dimensions of the Mahindra XUV500 will have remained unaltered post the BS-VI upgrade and its length, width and height be 4,585 mm, 1,890 mm, and 1,785 mm, respectively. The wheelbase also will be the same - 2,700 mm.
While the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also under development, its launch is probably at least half a year away. Hence the BS-VI upgrade for the first-gen model.
As far as the pricing goes, expect the BS-VI version to be at least INR 30,000-50,000 more expensive than the current BS-IV version XUV500. For reference, below is the price break-up of the latter:
|BS-IV Mahindra XUV500 diesel
|Configuration
|Prices
|W3
|INR 12,30,924
|W5
|INR 12,91,077
|W7
|INR 14,18,313
|W7 AT
|INR 15,39,488
|W9
|INR 15,88,943
|W9 AT
|INR 17,10,118
|W11
|INR 17,16,319
|W11 AT
|INR 18,37,586
|W11_O
|INR 17,41,319
|W11_O_AT
|INR 18,62,586
|W11_O_AWD
|INR 18,52,488
Along with the all-new XUV500, Mahindra is also developing the next-gen Scorpio, the next-gen Thar and the facelifted TUV300.