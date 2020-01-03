BS-VI Mahindra XUV500 specifications and grades leaked

The Mahindra XUV500 will be soon launched in an updated, BS-VI version. Here are the specifications of the BS-VI compliant Mahindra XUV500, and the grades it will be sold in.

The BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine delivers exactly the same power output as the BS-IV version - 114 kW (155.00 PS), at 3750 rpm. While the torque output isn't revealed in the document, we expect it to be the same - 360 Nm, at 1,750-2,800 rpm.

While the 2.2L diesel engine is confirmed now and a 6-speed MT and a FWD drivetrain layout are a given, it's unknown whether there will be 2.2L petrol engine, 6-speed AT and AWD options in the BS-VI Mahindra XUV500. As for the range, the W5, W7, W9 and W11 grades have been confirmed. For reference, the BS-IV version is offered in W3, W5, W7, W9, W11, W11 (O), W7 AT, W9 AT, W11 (O) AT and G AT grades.

The exterior dimensions of the Mahindra XUV500 will have remained unaltered post the BS-VI upgrade and its length, width and height be 4,585 mm, 1,890 mm, and 1,785 mm, respectively. The wheelbase also will be the same - 2,700 mm.

While the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 is also under development, its launch is probably at least half a year away. Hence the BS-VI upgrade for the first-gen model.

As far as the pricing goes, expect the BS-VI version to be at least INR 30,000-50,000 more expensive than the current BS-IV version XUV500. For reference, below is the price break-up of the latter:

BS-IV Mahindra XUV500 diesel Configuration Prices W3 INR 12,30,924 W5 INR 12,91,077 W7 INR 14,18,313 W7 AT INR 15,39,488 W9 INR 15,88,943 W9 AT INR 17,10,118 W11 INR 17,16,319 W11 AT INR 18,37,586 W11_O INR 17,41,319 W11_O_AT INR 18,62,586 W11_O_AWD INR 18,52,488

Along with the all-new XUV500, Mahindra is also developing the next-gen Scorpio, the next-gen Thar and the facelifted TUV300.