BS-VI Mahindra XUV500 specifications and grades leaked

03/01/2020 - 11:04 | ,  ,   | Prashant Singh
  • https://www.facebook.com

The Mahindra XUV500 will be soon launched in an updated, BS-VI version. Here are the specifications of the BS-VI compliant Mahindra XUV500, and the grades it will be sold in.

Bs Vi Mahindra Xuv500
The BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine delivers exactly the same power output as the BS-IV version.

The BS-VI compliant 2.2-litre mHawk155 diesel engine delivers exactly the same power output as the BS-IV version - 114 kW (155.00 PS), at 3750 rpm. While the torque output isn't revealed in the document, we expect it to be the same - 360 Nm, at 1,750-2,800 rpm.

While the 2.2L diesel engine is confirmed now and a 6-speed MT and a FWD drivetrain layout are a given, it's unknown whether there will be 2.2L petrol engine, 6-speed AT and AWD options in the BS-VI Mahindra XUV500. As for the range, the W5, W7, W9 and W11 grades have been confirmed. For reference, the BS-IV version is offered in W3, W5, W7, W9, W11, W11 (O), W7 AT, W9 AT, W11 (O) AT and G AT grades.

The exterior dimensions of the Mahindra XUV500 will have remained unaltered post the BS-VI upgrade and its length, width and height be 4,585 mm, 1,890 mm, and 1,785 mm, respectively. The wheelbase also will be the same - 2,700 mm.

While the next-gen  Mahindra XUV500 is also under development, its launch is probably at least half a year away. Hence the BS-VI upgrade for the first-gen model.

As far as the pricing goes, expect the BS-VI version to be at least INR 30,000-50,000 more expensive than the current BS-IV version XUV500. For reference, below is the price break-up of the latter:

BS-IV Mahindra XUV500 diesel
ConfigurationPrices
W3INR 12,30,924
W5INR 12,91,077
W7INR 14,18,313
W7 ATINR 15,39,488
W9INR 15,88,943
W9 ATINR 17,10,118
W11INR 17,16,319
W11 ATINR 18,37,586
W11_OINR 17,41,319
W11_O_ATINR 18,62,586
W11_O_AWDINR 18,52,488

2018 Mahindra XUV500 front chrome add on
The current-gen Mahindra XUV500 will be replaced by the next-gen model likely in H2 2020.

Also Read: Mahindra Marazzo to lose range-topping M8 grade with the BS-VI upgrade

Along with the all-new XUV500, Mahindra is also developing the next-gen Scorpio, the next-gen Thar and the facelifted TUV300.

Mahindra Xuv500 - Image Gallery

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest