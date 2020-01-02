Mahindra Marazzo to lose range-topping M8 grade with the BS-VI upgrade - Report

The Mahindra Marazzo will get its BS-VI upgrade anytime soon now. According to a new report, the MPV won't be sold in its range-topping M8 grade from then on.

The BS-VI version of the Mahindra Marazzo MPV's 1.5-litre diesel engine will feature a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system with a rear-mounted urea tank to limit NOx emissions. This engine will also be kitted with a DPF (diesel particulate filter). The output figures are expected to remain unaltered with the BS-VI update, which means that it will generate the same 123 PS (at 3,500 rpm) and 300 Nm of torque at (1,750-2,500 rpm). Also, the 6-speed manual gearbox will likely be carried over. The MPV will also receive an automatic gearbox-equipped variant later this year.

Mahindra will not only do away with the M8 variant but also introduce two new variants, namely M4+ and M6+. With the top-spec M8 variant out of the picture, the M6+ will be the new top-of-the-line trim. The M6+ variant should include some of the high-end features seen of M8.

The Mahindra Marazzo measures 4,585 mm in length, 1,866 mm in width 1,774 mm in height. It has a 2,760 mm wheelbase. It is sold in 7-seat and 8-seat versions, and that's not going to change with the BS-VI upgrade. Folding down the second-row and third-row seats frees up a luggage space of 1,055-litres in the eight-seat version.

The Mahindra Marazzo is an MPV cleverly positioned between the Maruti Ertiga and the Toyota Innova Crysta, but it's not as popular. Its prices currently range from INR 9.99-14.77 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). The BS-VI upgrade will lead to higher retail prices.

Mahindra will launch the next-gen Thar, Scorpio and XUV 500 also this year.

