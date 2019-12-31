Next-gen 2020 Mahindra XUV500 interior spied, seating layout leaked

Launched back in 2011, the Mahindra XUV500 is all set for a complete makeover, finally. The next-gen model, expected in 2020, will bring an all-new design, new technologies along with some prominent mechanical and a multitude of safety updates. In a new development, the cabin of the 2020 Mahindra XUV500 has been spied in great detail.

The new interior spy shots reveal that the next-gen Mahindra XUV500 will feature a completely redesigned dashboard layout. There will be a large floating-type infotainment touchscreen placed on the centre of the new dash, above the horizontal air-con vents. Also new will be a new, three-spoke flat-bottomed steering wheel which will feature mounted controls for audio, cruise controls, etc. Previous spy shots have shown a dual-clock instrument panel. Other key interior updates may include features like dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats with driver seat getting memory function and more. The second-row will have a bench-type seating set up.

On the outside, the all-new Mahindra XUV500 will use new exterior features such as automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, flush door handles which replace 'cheetah claw' door handles, and much more. What remains to be seen is if the new handles have a power-operated pop-out function or not.

The 2020 Mahindra XUV500 will be based on a new platform which will underpin even the upcoming India-specific Ford C-SUV. Needless to say, it will allow for electrification. A newly-developed 180 PS 2.0-litre diesel engine will propel the all-new model at launch.

Mahindra is also developing the next-gen Scorpio and next-gen Thar. It will likely unveil the latter at Auto Expo 2020.

[Image Source: carwale.com]