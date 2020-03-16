BS-VI Honda scooter and bike sales cross 5.5 lakh units

Until last month, Honda had sold over 3 lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in the country. This was quite an achievement in itself. Today, the company has announced that its BS-VI scooter and bike sales have crossed 5.5 lakh units.

Honda was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers in India to start selling BS-VI compliant products much before the deadline. The latest additions to its BS-VI product line-up are BS-VI Honda CB Shine and BS-VI Honda Unicorn. This makes Honda the only two-wheeler manufacturer in India with a total of six BS-VI compliant models available in the market - Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio.

Honda’s first BS-VI two-wheeler was the Activa 125. It was launched in September 2019. It is available in three variants - Standard, Alloy, and Deluxe - and four colour options - Pearl Precious White, Heavy Grey Metallic, Midnight Blue Metallic and Rebel Red Metallic. The BS-VI Honda SP 125 was launched in November 2019 for a starting price of INR 72,900*. It is offered in two variants - Drum and Disc - and four colour options - Matte Axis Grey Metallic, Striking Green, Imperial Red Metallic and Pearl Siren Blue. Honda provides a 3-year warranty with the new SP 125.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G was brought into the market earlier this year and replaced the Activa 5G. It retails at INR 63,912*. It has 6 colour options - Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Metallic Axis Grey Metallic, Black, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Precious White. Launched in February 2020, the BS-VI Honda Dio comes at a starting price of INR 59,990* which makes it around INR 5,000 more expensive than its BS-IV counterpart. The 2020 Honda Dio is available in four colour options - Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Candy Jazzy Blue, Sports Red & Vibrant Orange.

Even though Honda has issued two recalls for some of its BS-VI two-wheelers in less than a month, its sales don’t seem to be affected by that. And if things kept on going at this pace, it wouldn’t be long before we will be reporting about Honda crossing another major sales figure soon.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi