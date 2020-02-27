BS-VI Honda Unicorn with bigger engine launched at INR 93,593

Honda has launched the BS-VI Unicorn in India for a price of INR 93,593 (ex-showroom). The engine of the new model is not only cleaner but also bigger and more powerful.

The Unicorn was Honda’s first motorcycle in the Indian market and to ensure that legacy is carried forward with pride, it has been given various new features. For a better visual appeal, it gets a broader front cowl with a smoked windscreen. There are some chrome highlights on the side panels and a 3D Honda Wing Mark on the fuel tank for some more premium styling.

Powering the new BS-VI Unicorn is a 162.7 cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 9.5 kW or around 13 PS of max power at 7500 rpm and 14 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm. It comes with a fuel injection system (PGM-Fi) and HET (Honda Eco Technology). It provides better low-end torque and smooth power delivery. Also, the new needle bearing rocker arm helps in reducing the friction loss thereby enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. There’s also a new counterweight balancer which reduces vibrations and enhances engine refinement. And finally, there’s an engine kill switch!

Honda has also altered some dimensions of the new Unicorn. The company has increased the ground clearance by 8 mm and the seat length by 24 mm. The BS-VI Unicorn comes equipped with HET tubeless tyres developed with a new tyre compound technology that provides low rolling resistance without compromising on the grip.

Some of the other key features of the 2020 Honda Unicorn include ABS, stylish instrument console with blue background light and a maintenance-free battery.

Honda is offering a 6-year warranty package (3 years standard, 3 years optional extended warranty) on the new BS-VI Unicorn which is available in three colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic and Matte Axis Gray Metallic.

With the launch of its new BS-VI Unicorn, Honda now has six BS-VI two-wheelers on sale in India - Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine, being the other five.