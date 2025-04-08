TVS Begins Selection for 2025 PETRONAS One Make Championship

TVS Motor Company has officially announced the 2025 edition of the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship, with selection trials scheduled from May 9 to 11 at the Madras International Circuit. Categories include TVS YMRP (Young Media Racer Program), Women’s OMC, Rookie OMC, and RR310 OMC.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Vimal Sumbly, Head Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Racing is driven by the passion for motorsport and a commitment to shape the future of racing talent in India. The PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship has been a launchpad for aspiring riders, breaking barriers across age and gender. Through our pioneering 'Track to Road' philosophy, we don’t just build champions—we bring cutting-edge race technology to our high-performance TVS Apache motorcycles, ensuring that every rider experiences the thrill of innovation. Safety remains a top priority, with participants equipped with high-standard gear, including Alpinestar airbag jackets, FIM-certified helmets, and FIM-spec racing suits, along with personalized race-tuned machines. We wish all participants an exciting season ahead.”

A cornerstone of Indian motorsport since 1994, the TVS OMC has groomed over 3,000 racers, offering national exposure and expert training. As one of India’s top racing platforms, the championship continues to push boundaries by nurturing future talent and strengthening TVS Racing’s legacy in the motorsport arena.