BS-VI Honda CB shine 125 with 5-speed gearbox launched at INR 67,857

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the BS-VI Honda CB Shine 125 at INR 67, 857 (ex-showroom Delhi) which is INR 7,867 more expensive than its BS-IV iteration. The Honda CB Shine 125 now comes with a 5-speed gearbox as standard, just like its competitor, the Hero Glamour. Besides that, the BS-VI Honda CB Shine also comes with a DC headlamp, an engine start/stop switch (finally!) and new decals.

The Honda CB Shine has been given a new design for the instrumentation. It continues to be retailed in two variants, one with only drum brakes and the other with a front disc brake. Honda 2Wheelers India also claims that the BS-VI CB Shine is 14% more fuel-efficient than its outgoing BS-IV version. The new bike will reach dealerships by end-February 2020.

Interestingly, the exhaust canister of the Honda CB Shine 125 has been shortened and the chrome heat shield has been reshaped.

At the heart of the BS-VI Honda CB Shine 125 is the tried and tested 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled mill with Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology. It also boasts a silent start with the use of an ACG starter. The company calls this “a quiet revolution” which frankly leaves us wondering what they will call its electric vehicles at launch.

Just like the Honda SP 125, the Honda CB Shine 125 ditches the carburettor for fuel injection. While the company has not revealed the performance figures, we expect these to be similar to the numbers churned out by the SP 125's engine, which produces 10.88 PS of power and 10.9 Nm of torque. The suspension duties are taken care of by conventional telescopic fork at the front and twin springs at the rear.

Honda CB Shine 125 will be retailed in 4 colour options which include Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic and Athletic Blue Metallic.