BS-VI 2020 Honda Dio launched in India, priced from INR 59,990

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched the BS-VI 2020 Honda Dio. The new Honda Dio has been priced at INR 59,990*. The BS-IV model is almost INR 5,000 costlier than the BS-IV model. It is available in two variants Standard and Deluxe. The latter has been priced at INR 63,340*.

Apart from the BS-VI update, the Honda Dio has gained a host of cosmetic updates such as new signature LED Position Lamp, sharper ‘Dio’ logo and new graphics on the side body panels. Apart from this, more important updates have been reserved in terms of equipment and features. Speaking of which, the new Dio gets new telescopic suspension which should aid in improvement of handling and riding dynamics, a new engine Start/Stop Switch, a new integrated dual function switch which acts as a single switch to access under-seat storage space as well as external fuel lid which is also new to the scooter. Moreover, it now also gets a passing switch, a 3-step adjustable rear suspension and increased wheelbase (+22 mm).

The fully digital instrument panel on the 2020 Honda Dio is also new and it boasts an onboard diagnostic feature of malfunction light and displays an array of information including speed, range (displays distance one can travel with existing fuel in tank), average fuel efficiency (for overall fuel efficiency display), real-time fuel efficiency, total trip, clock and service due indicator. Another new feature is side stand indicator with engine cut-off functionality.

As far as the mechanicals are concerned, the 2020 Honda Dio mounts a BS-VI compliant 110 cc HET PGM-FI engine which comes with eSP (Enhanced Smart Power). The engine produces 7.79 PS of power and also features a silent start system which was earlier introduced on the Activa BS-VI.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi