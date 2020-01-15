BS-VI compliant Honda Activa 6G launched at INR 63,912 [Update]

Update 2: Walkaround video of the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G added to the story.

Update 1: Detailed live images of the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G added to the story.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India today launched the Honda Activa 6G at INR 63,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Replacing the Activa 5G introduced in March 2018, the Activa 6G is BS-VI compliant and is INR 7,978 more expensive. The new scooter will reach dealerships by the end of this month and its deliveries will begin early next month.

At the heart of the Honda Activa 6G is a 109.51 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine mill. This engine, as confirmed first by Indian Autos Blog, is capable of producing 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. In comparison, the outgoing BS-IV Honda Activa 5G produced 7.96 PS of power and 9 Nm of torque.

Just like the BS-VI Activa 125's engine, the Activa 6G’s HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine features Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new ACG silent start system. It also comes with Enhanced Smart Tumble Technology (eSTT) to reduce friction inside the engine.

In terms of dimensions, the Honda Activa 6G measures 1,833 mm in length (+72 mm), is 697 mm in width (-13 mm) and 1,156 mm in height (-2 mm). The wheelbase spans a length of 1,260 mm (+ 22 mm).

The Honda Activa has finally received a telescopic fork at the front. Its rear-end still has a single spring with 3-step adjustability. That’s the same setup seen in the Honda Activa 125. Besides the new front suspension, the 110 cc model has received an external fuel filler cap, seen first in a Honda scooter in India in the 125 cc model. This can be controlled by a dual control switch, also borrowed from the bigger model.

Other key features of the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G include a 12-inch front wheel, a DC LED headlamp and a class-leading ground clearance of 171 mm (+18 mm). Also, the floor mat area is 23 mm longer (260 mm), while the seat is 22 mm longer (692 mm).

The Honda Activa 6G will be retailed in 6 colour options, including: Glitter Blue Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Metallic Axis Grey Metallic, Black, Dazzle Yellow Metallic and Pearl Precious White.

The Honda 6G will be offered with a 6-year warranty. Honda Motorcycle And Scooter India has tied up with several banks and NBFCs to offer savings of up to INR 10,000 on interests.