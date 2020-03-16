Honda recalls Activa 6G, Activa 125 and Dio in India - Report

Honda has issued a recall notice for BS-VI Activa 6G, BS-VI Activa 125 and BS-VI Dio. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has identified a suspected quality problem in the rear cushion of the affected units which could lead to oil leakage or breakage and vehicle imbalance.

Honda has not disclosed the total number of units that have been affected by this recall. However, it has said that all the units of Activa 6G, Activa 125 and Dio manufactured between 14 February 2020 and 25 February 2020 could be affected.

Customers of the affected models will be contacted by Honda dealerships via call/email/SMS and notified about the recall. They will have to visit the dealership where the two-wheeler will be inspected and if the concerned part is found defective, it will be replaced at free of cost.

This is a second recall notice issued by the Japanese two-wheeler giant in less than a month. In February 2020, a certain number of BS-VI Honda Activa 125 units were recalled due to some issues with the scooter’s cooling fan cover and oil gauge. However, no details regarding the actual reasons that caused the problems were conveyed by the company.

The BS-VI Honda Activa 125 was launched in September last year for a starting price of INR 67,490*. It was one of the first BS-VI Honda scooters. It is available in three variants and four colour options. The BS-VI Honda Activa 6G was launched in January this year. It retails at INR 63,912* and has replaced the Honda Activa 5G. The BS-VI Honda Dio was introduced just last month. Its Standard variant costs INR 59,990* whereas the Deluxe variant is priced at INR 63,340*.

Honda was among the first two-wheeler manufacturers to launch many BS-VI compliant products. Now, considering the two back-to-back recalls, it seems that, perhaps, Honda made a few mistakes in a hurry to roll out the BS-VI models. What do you guys think? Let us know in the comments below. For more Honda two-wheeler news and other updates of the two-wheeler market, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

