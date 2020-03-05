2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports launched in India, priced from INR 15.35 lakh

Honda has launched the all-new 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in India at a starting price of INR 15.35 lakh*, which makes it around INR 1.85 lakh* dearer than its previous model that retailed at INR 13.5 lakh*. Honda has justified the price hike by adding a bunch of new features and some serious other updates.

The 2020 Africa Twin has a bigger, 1,084 cc engine. Honda says it has achieved more displacement by increasing the stroke by 5 mm. The engine configuration, however, is the same - parallel-twin, liquid-cooled. The latest engine produces a maximum power of 101 PS (+12%) and a maximum torque of 105 Nm (+11%). As for the transmission, the new 2020 Africa Twin is available in both MT and DCT variants in India. In case of the old model, only the DCT variant was available in our market.

2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports - Electronics

Honda has added four new electronic aids in the Africa Twin:

Wheelie Control

Cornering ABS with off-road Setting

Rear Lift Control

Cornering Detection

Apart from these, the bike also gets 6-axis IMU, Ride-by-Wire, Honda Selectable Torque Control, Cruise Control and Six Riding Modes - Tour, Urban, Gravel, Off-road and two user modes. The 2020 Africa Twin also features a new 6.5-inch TFT touchscreen display which is a welcoming addition. It allows you to play around with the bike’s electronics and supports Bluetooth connectivity and Apple CarPlay.

Honda has also tweaked the way the Africa Twin looks. Although it has the silhouette of the outgoing model, it looks much more athletic thanks to the slimmer yet larger (24.8-litre) fuel tank, narrower seat and rally-style bodywork. It also gets compact handguards and sump guard. The windscreen, unlike that of the old model, is 5-step adjustable and provides improved wind protection during high-speed riding.

We also have a new frame with aluminium sub-frame and a new and lighter aluminium swingarm. Overall, the all-new bike is around 5 kg lighter than the outgoing model and thus, has a 10% improved power-to-weight ratio which results in improved performance. Honda has also added tubeless tyres.

Also Read: India-bound Honda Forza 300 gets a limited edition with unique styling

The 2020 Honda Africa Twin Adventure Sports is available in two variants in India - Manual variant in Pearl Glare White colour scheme and Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) variant in Darkness Black Metallic colour scheme. Honda has started accepting bookings for the all-new 2020 Africa Twin today. The deliveries will commence in May 2020.

*Ex-showroom, PAN India