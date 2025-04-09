KTM 390 Enduro R India Launch Set for April 11

KTM India is all set to launch the 390 Enduro R on April 11. Based on the 390 Adventure platform, this variant is tuned specifically for serious off-road enthusiasts.

Inspired by KTM’s larger Enduro bikes, the 390 Enduro R features minimal bodywork, resulting in a lower kerb weight of 168kg. It uses a 21-18-inch spoke wheel setup with tubed tyres and offers 230mm of suspension travel, although ground clearance has been slightly lowered to 253mm. The seat height is more manageable for Indian riders at 860mm, down from the international variant’s 890mm.

Under the tank sits the familiar 399cc liquid-cooled LC4c engine, delivering 45.3bhp and 39Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox. Tech features include a 4.1-inch colour TFT display with Bluetooth, turn-by-turn navigation, and smartphone integration.

Expected to be priced between Rs 3.3 lakh and Rs 3.4 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 390 Enduro R enters a niche with no direct competition, making it a trailblazer for off-road enthusiasts in India.