BS-VI Honda two-wheeler sales cross 3 lakh units

Honda was one of the first two-wheeler manufacturers in India to start selling BS-VI-compliant products much before the deadline. This is one of the reasons why it has now sold over 3 lakh BS-VI two-wheelers in the country.

Commenting on achieving this milestone, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, said, “Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lakh customers are now experiencing a quiet revolution led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up."

It was in September 2019 when Honda launched its first BS-VI two-wheeler in India, the new Activa 125. Powered by a new greener and cleaner 124 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine, this scooter marked the beginning of the BS-IV to BS-VI conversion for the Japanese firm. With the BS-VI Activa 125, Honda introduced its new ACG silent start system and also started integrating its Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-Fi) technology and doing away with carburettors.

Soon after launching the BS-VI Activa 125, Honda was up and ready with its next BS-VI compliant two-wheeler, the new SP 125. The company launched it in two variants - drum and disc - and claimed that it was 16% more fuel-efficient than the BS-IV version.

At present, Honda has five BS-VI compliant models on sale - Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio and Shine. The Japanese manufacturer also claims that it has completed the transition to 100 per cent BS-VI production. The new emission norms are set to be implemented across the country on 1 April 2020.