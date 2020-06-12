BMW X5 starting price slashed by INR 8 lakh - IAB Report

Along with the launch of the BMW X6, the starting price of the BMW X5 in India has been slashed by INR 8 lakh*. This has been done by introducing it in a new SportX trim for a price of INR 74.90 lakh*.

Previously, the BMW X5 was previously available in only the xLine and M Sport trims, for a price of INR 82.90 lakh* and INR 84.40 lakh* respectively. Now, it is available in the lower-priced SportX trim as well.

Unlike the xLine and M Sport trims, the SportX trim doesn’t come with a character package. Similarly, it doesn’t feature laser headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, glass applications on the interior elements, touchscreen key fob, 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger and leather upholstery either.

On the outside, the BMW X5 SportX features LED headlights, 19-inch V-spoke style 734 alloy wheels (pictured), LED rear lights, LED fog lights and a panoramic sunroof. Interior highlights include 4-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and 205-watt, 10-speaker sound system.

Like the BMW X5 xLine, the BMW X5 SportX is available in only the xDrive30d model variant. So, under the hood, there’s a 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. However, it is paired with the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, not the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission Moreover, it lacks the two-axle air suspension. Both model variants include the xDrive AWD system and return the same fuel economy, though - 13.38 km/l.

The BMW X5 M Sport comes exclusively in the xDrive40i model variant. This means that it uses a 3.0-litre petrol engine developing 340 PS at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500-5,200 rpm. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic and the xDrive AWD system work together to send drive to the wheels. Like in the BMW X5 xLine, a two-axle air suspension is included in the package. The fuel economy rating is 11.24 km/l.

Also Read: BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase to be launched in India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom Delhi