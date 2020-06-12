BMW X5 starting price slashed by INR 8 lakh - IAB Report

12/06/2020
Along with the launch of the BMW X6, the starting price of the BMW X5 in India has been slashed by INR 8 lakh*. This has been done by introducing it in a new SportX trim for a price of INR 74.90 lakh*.

Bmw X5 Xdrive30d Base
The BMW X5 SportX doesn’t come with a character package. It is equipped with the 19-inch V-spoke style 734 alloy wheels (pictured).

Previously, the BMW X5 was previously available in only the xLine and M Sport trims, for a price of INR 82.90 lakh* and INR 84.40 lakh* respectively. Now, it is available in the lower-priced SportX trim as well.

Unlike the xLine and M Sport trims, the SportX trim doesn’t come with a character package. Similarly, it doesn’t feature laser headlights, 20-inch alloy wheels, glass applications on the interior elements, touchscreen key fob, 464-watt, 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger and leather upholstery either.

On the outside, the BMW X5 SportX features LED headlights, 19-inch V-spoke style 734 alloy wheels (pictured), LED rear lights, LED fog lights and a panoramic sunroof. Interior highlights include 4-zone automatic climate control, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function for the driver, 12.3-inch virtual instrument cluster, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav and Apple CarPlay and 205-watt, 10-speaker sound system.

Bmw X5 Xdrive30d Base Rear Quarters
The BMW X5 SportX is available in only the xDrive30d model variant.

Like the BMW X5 xLine, the BMW X5 SportX is available in only the xDrive30d model variant. So, under the hood, there’s a 3.0-litre diesel engine producing 265 PS at 4,000 rpm and 620 Nm of torque at 1,500-2,500 rpm. However, it is paired with the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, not the 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission Moreover, it lacks the two-axle air suspension. Both model variants include the xDrive AWD system and return the same fuel economy, though - 13.38 km/l.

The BMW X5 M Sport comes exclusively in the xDrive40i model variant. This means that it uses a 3.0-litre petrol engine developing 340 PS at 5,500-6,500 rpm and 450 Nm of torque at 1,500-5,200 rpm. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic and the xDrive AWD system work together to send drive to the wheels. Like in the BMW X5 xLine, a two-axle air suspension is included in the package. The fuel economy rating is 11.24 km/l.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

BMW X5 (German, base trim, xDrive30d, Style 734 wheels) - Image Gallery

