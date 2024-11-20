Tesla Model 3 Wait Time in China Now Just 1-3 Weeks

Tesla has further reduced the wait time for its Model 3 sedan in China. New orders for any Model 3 variant now come with an estimated delivery window of just 1-3 weeks, down from the previous 2-4 weeks as per Tesla's China website. This marks the second adjustment in under a month, following a reduction on October 29 from 4-6 weeks.

Meanwhile, the Model Y retains its current delivery timeframe of 1-3 weeks, unchanged since July 4. Both the Model 3 and Model Y are produced at Tesla’s Shanghai factory and are available in three variants: rear-wheel drive, long-range all-wheel drive, and performance all-wheel drive.

Prices for the Model 3 start at RMB 231,900 ($32,040), with the Model Y priced from RMB 249,900. Tesla has maintained consistent pricing for both models in China since late April.

