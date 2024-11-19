MINI Cooper Convertible Returns to Oxford Production Line

The MINI Plant Oxford has begun production of the fourth-generation MINI Cooper Convertible, marking its return since 2015. Joining the MINI Cooper 3-Door and 5-Door, the plant now serves as the hub for the complete MINI Cooper lineup.

“We are thrilled about the start of production of the MINI Convertible, which is now being produced again at the Oxford plant, the home of MINI. Unique in its class, the MINI Convertible offers unparalleled, brand-typical driving fun, combined with boundless freedom and great emotions: The iconic design combined with modern technology and connectivity makes this vehicle an unmatched open-air experience for our customers," says Stefan Richmann, Head of MINI.

This new-generation convertible boasts a redesigned exterior and interior alongside cutting-edge digital features. Its creation involves three UK BMW Group facilities: Plant Swindon handles body pressings, Plant Hams Hall manufactures four-cylinder petrol engines, and Plant Oxford completes body production, painting, and final assembly.

Originally launched in 2004, the MINI Convertible has cemented its status as a timeless icon of the MINI brand.