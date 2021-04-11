Could This Be BMW's New Flagship X8 M SUV - Spy Images

Currently, the X7 is BMW 's flagship model in its SUV lineup, but the German carmaker could be having something more special up their sleeve. BMW has been quite tight lipped about it's mysterious X8 M Project and while they are yet to acknowledge it's development, they continue testing the SUV in Germany. A new spy video of a BMW SUV test mule being driven around on public roads has surfaced on the internet and we suspect it could BMW's upcoming most luxurious - and potentially most powerful - SUV yet.

Now this test mule is heavily wrapped in camouflage and the front-end of the SUV can also be seen wearing a lot of fake body panels. Although its hard to comment on the design, there are two things that clearly stand out. The first would be the test mule's massive size. This potential BMW X8 M looks longer and wider than the X7. It, however, has a fairly low stance and a nice sloping roofline, suggesting its sporty demeanor.

Surprisingly, the kidney grille looks smaller in this footage than on the BMW X7. This is also the first BMW that sports a split LED headlamp design, very scarcely seen through the camouflage. On the inside, the X8 M is expected to be the most luxurious BMW SUV ever, featuring an upscale design that will be dramatically different than the one on the X7. It will have top-notch materials, rich leather upholstery, new digital screens and perhaps BMW's new iDrive 8 system as well.

The other thing that's evident from this test mule is that this vehicle is a plug-in hybrid. We have already heard rumors about a PHEV powertrain to be featured under the hood of the X8 M. The sticker on the side door confirms that this test mule is using some sort of electric propulsion under it's skin. And that brings us to it's powertrain options. As per rumors, the upcoming BMW X8 M could be offered in two versions - a standard version with a power output of around 617hp and a top-spec X8 M Competition variant, which is set to become the first electrified full M model in history.

The BMW X8 M Competition is touted to be powered by a hybrid powertrain combining a V8 petrol engine and an electric motor that will together produce a combined power output of 740hp, making it the most powerful BMW ever. The BMW X8 M still seems to be in it's early stages of testing. This flagship SUV - and it's variants - are thus expected to arrive sometime in 2022. When launched, it will rival the likes of the Audi RS Q8, the Lamborghini Urus and other super SUVs.

