Watch BMW M760Li Hit Over 300kmph On German Autobahn - Video

As much as we enthusiasts would hate to admit it, days of internal combustion engine in cars is certainly numbered. More specifically, the large capacity V12 engines are almost at the brink of extinction. We have come down to an era where downsized four- and three-cylinder engines have become the norm. There's something really special about V12 or even V8 engines that does not just move the car but they move your soul as well. There are many reasons why we love V12 engines, but most of all, we love them for their performance.

As already said, V12 engines have become a dying breed, but one of the few vehicles to be still offered with a V12 engine is the BMW 7 Series - the M760Li xDrive to be specific. This luxury barge is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged 12-cylinder engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and sends power to all four wheels via BMW's xDrive all-wheel drive system. The numbers? Power and torque figures are rated at 585hp and 850Nm of peak torque.

Also Read : Audi S5 Sportback vs BMW 3 Series M340i – Acceleration Comparison

Now these numbers may not look particularly overwhelming for such a large luxury vehicle, particularly when seen in the light of new generation electric sportscar with 1,000hp or even 2,000hp. However, BMW M760Li xDrive has more grunt than you'll ever be able to use under most conditions, unless you are on the German Autobahn. And that brings us to this video by the AutoTopNL channel on YouTube that shows us the V12-powered sedan in a top-speed run at an unrestricted section of the Autobahn.

Sure enough, this luxobarge lives up to BMW's claimed performance numbers, and it is pretty darn quick for such a big and heavy car. 0-100 kph comes up in just 3.9 seconds while 0-200 kph comes up in just 13.54 seconds. That's sportscar level performance for a luxury saloon that weighs nearly 2.2 tonnes. And all this while wrapped in the finest Nappa leather and tons of gadgets. Now you understand why we adore V12 engines so much?

Coming back to the top-speed run, the highest number seen on the M760Li's speedometer is 304kph. A full-blown luxury sedan doing over 300 kph is frankly quite bizarre but we now understand the pride with which the V12 badge sits on the C-Pillar of the M760Li. That said, the car could have gone even faster as it still had a few revs left but the driver perhaps ran out of road or bravery. Speed aside, the soundtrack of the engine is what makes it more special. And that is what we will sorely miss.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.