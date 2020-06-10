BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase to be launched in India - Report

The BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, currently a China-exclusive model, will be launched in India, likely by mid-2021. The BMW 3 Series LWB will be brought to our market as a replacement for the BMW 3 Series GT (BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo).

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is the best-selling BMW in India. However, its production has been stopped permanently and a successor is not planned. That’s where the BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase will step in.

The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is based on the previous generation BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase, which was a China-exclusively model. So, it benefitted from the 110 mm longer, 2,920 mm wheelbase.

The new generation BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase (codename: BMW G28), compared to the new generation BMW 3 Series (codename: BMW G20), has a 110 mm longer, 2,961 mm wheelbase. Launched in China last year, it offers an extra 43 mm of legroom for the rear passengers. BMW has redesigned the design of the speaker covers for the Long Wheelbase version. In another exclusive, the stretched version's ambient lighting also includes an illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats.

While the new generation BMW 3 Series features a regular sunroof, the new generation BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase features a panoramic sunroof. That should be a major attraction for Indian customers. The rear seats have a special shape for enhanced comfort.

BMW will likely offer the all-new 3 Series Long Wheelbase in India with the same engines as the all-new 3 Series standard wheelbase: 2.0-litre petrol (258 PS/400 Nm) and 2.0-litre diesel (190 PS/400 Nm). An 8-speed automatic transmission sending drive to only the rear wheels will be standard. The company imports the standard wheelbase version from Munich, Germany. The Long Wheelbase version will come from Shenyang, China.

The BMW 3 Series standard wheelbase's prices start at INR 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BMW 3 Series Long Wheelbase's prices may start at around INR 50 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The starting price of the BMW 5 Series, for reference, is INR 55.40 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

[Source: autocarindia.com]