BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Facelift Launched In India - Price and Details

BMW has launched the 6 Series Gran Turismo facelift in India today. Priced from INR 67.90 lakh and going up to INR 77.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo comes at a slight more premium than the outgoing model which was priced between INR 65.90-77.00 lakh (ex-showroom). For the premium, BMW has thrown in quite a comprehensive cosmetic makeover on the outside, more equipment on the inside and an updated set of powertrains as well. Here's a detailed look at the prices of the BMW 6 Series GT facelift in India.

Variants Price (ex-showroom) 630i GT M Sport INR 67.90 lakh 620d GT Luxury Line INR 68.90 lakh 630d GT M Sport INR 77.90 lakh

BMW 6-Series GT Facelift - Exterior Updates

With this new facelift, BMW has given the 6 Series GT a sharper and sportier look, as is the case with almost every facelift. The front-end has been updated with a larger kidney grille that are flanked by new slimmer LED headlamps with very cool detailing. The front bumper has also been completely reworked with lots of sharp cuts and creases and new black trim elements that give it a very sporty look.

At the rear, the facelifted 6-Series GT comes with slightly slimmer LED tail lamps all variants now come with trapezoidal exhaust tips as standard. Characteristic cues of the 6-Series GT like the distinctive notchback-style, frameless windows and the active rear spoiler have been retained and look as beautiful as ever. BMW has also added a range of new paint shades for customers to choose from.

Also Read : Battle of Entry-Level Luxury Sedans - BMW 2 GC vs Mercedes A-Class Limo

BMW 6-Series GT Facelift - Interior Updates

There aren't many significant design changes to the interior of the BMW 6-Series GT facelift. Instead, the focus has been on more tech and features. The dashboard layout is pretty familiar but comes with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen taking place of pride on the dashboard. This new unit replaces the older 10.25-inch unit and now also comes with Android Auto in addition to Apple CarPlay that was already offered before. BMW's layered dashboard effect looks as pleasing as ever.

BMW has also added its 'Reversing Assistant' feature that takes over the steering duties from the driver while backing up for up to 50 metres. Apart from this, the already expansive feature list from the outgoing model has been carried over to this facelifted model.

Some of the highlights include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, two 10.25-inch rear-seat entertainment screens, 360-degree parking camera, automatic parking, four-zone climate control, electrically adjustable rear seats, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights (now offered with a Laser light function on the higher M Sport trim), air suspension, soft-close doors and much more.

BMW 6-Series GT Facelift - Engine Options

The updated BMW 6-Series is being offered in three versions - 630i petrol and the 620d and 630d diesels - with three engine options to choose from. The 630i variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm.

Meanwhile, the 630d variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner that produces 190hp and 400Nm. Lastly, the 630d variant is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265hp and 620Nm. An important update to both these diesel engines is that they now feature two-stage turbocharging, although their power output continues to be the same as before. All three engines come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard.

BMW 6-Series GT Facelift - Rivals

The 6 Series GT facelift is based on the 5 Series sedan, but owning to its greater length and wheelbase, it will rival the Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB in India, which too was facelifted recently. The Merc is priced between INR 63.60-80.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It's interesting to note here that BMW has chosen to continue to the 6 Series GT in India despite it being taken off the shelves in global markets, like in the UK and the US, as customer preferences have greatly shifted towards SUVs.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.