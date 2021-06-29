BMW has been on quite a product offensive strategy since the start of this year in India, launching new models in the 2-Series and the 3-Series range and also bringing the all-new 6 Series Gran Turismo to India. BMW has now followed it up with the launch of the 5-Series facelift in India. The 2021 BMW 5-Series has been priced from INR 62.90 lakh in India, going up to INR 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new BMW 5-Series is available in three variants - one petrol and two diesel - and here's how each of the variants have been priced.

Variant Price 530i M Sport Petrol INR 62.90 lakh 520d Luxury Line Diesel INR 63.90 lakh 530d M Sport Diesel INR 71.90 lakh

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Exterior Updates

With this new facelift, BMW has given the 5 Series a sharper and sportier look, as is the case with almost every facelift. The front-end has been updated with a larger kidney grille that are flanked by new slimmer LED headlamps. The grille is wider and is positioned lower with a new single-frame design where the central element is finished in chrome. The new headlights feature BMW's Laserlight tech in higher variants, with quad LED beams, L-shaped LED DRLs and indicators that are located at the outer edges.

The front bumper has also been completely reworked with sharper lines and new angular elements. It looks even sportier in the M Sport trim that gets wider and more pronounced air dams. At the rear, the facelifted 5-Series comes with slightly slimmer LED tail lamps (similar to the ones on the 3-Series), a reprofiled and sportier rear bumper and all variants now come with trapezoidal exhaust tips as standard.

The new 5-Series is available with 18-icnh alloy wheels as standard, with customers having the option to spec up to larger wheel sizes. It's available in two paint shades - Phytonic Blue and Bernina Grey Amber. The updated 5 Series is 27mm longer than the outgoing model, though the width, height and wheelbase remain unchanged.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Interior Updates

There aren't many significant design changes to the interior of the BMW 5-Series facelift. Instead, the focus has been on more tech and features. The dashboard layout is pretty familiar, but a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system takes place of pride on the dashboard, replacing the previous 10.25-inch screen. This system will now be running the latest seventh-generation version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system. There’s also a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster on offer.

BMW's layered dashboard effect looks as pleasing as ever. Some of the tweaks to the interior include a new lower climate display along with revised materials and new gloss black details on the center console. Moreover, entry-level models are expected to get more features as standard this time. Some of these equipment include adaptive suspension, remote control parking, and even the ‘reversing assistant’ function. BMW has also finally added wireless Android Auto to the 5-Series in addition to Apple CarPlay.

The top-spec 5 Series M Sport variants get matrix LED headlights with Laserlight tech, ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, electric adjustment with memory for the front seats, an electric sunroof, a head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, 360-degree parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and wireless smartphone charging.

You can also additionally opt for the M Sport package, which brings a multifunction M leather steering, front grille detailing in gloss black, illuminated M door sills, M badges on the fenders, M Sport dark blue brake calipers, an M aerodynamics package and gloss black detailing around the windows. In terms of safety equipment, the 5 Series facelift features six airbags, ABS with brake assist, cornering brake control, dynamic stability control, traction control and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Powertrain Options

The updated BMW 5-Series is available in three versions - 530i petrol and the 520d and 530d diesels - with three engine options respectively. The 530i variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm. Meanwhile, the 530d variant is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner that produces 190hp and 400Nm. Lastly, the 530d variant is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265hp and 620Nm. All three engines come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard. In terms of rivals, the 5 Series competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-class, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

