BMW 5-Series Facelift India Launch Slated For June 24, 2021

BMW has been on quite a product offensive strategy since the start of this year in India, launching new models in the 2-Series and the 3-Series range and also bringing the all-new 6 Series Gran Turismo to India. Next up is the BMW 5-Seires facelift, which the company has announced will be launched on June 24, 2021. As part of its mid-life update, the new BMW 5-Series gets cosmetic updates and more tech on the inside. The BMW 5-Series facelift was introduced in international markets in May last year. Let's take a closer look at what you can expect from the new 5-Series.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Exterior Updates

With this new facelift, BMW has given the 5 Series a sharper and sportier look, as is the case with almost every facelift. The front-end has been updated with a larger kidney grille that are flanked by new slimmer LED headlamps. The grille is wider and is positioned lower with a new single-frame design where the central element is finished in chrome. The new headlights feature BMW's Laserlight tech in higher variants, with quad LED beams, L-shaped LED DRLs and indicators that are located at the outer edges.

The front bumper has also been completely reworked with sharper lines and new angular elements. It looks even sportier in the M Sport trim that gets wider and more pronounced air dams. At the rear, the facelifted 5-Series comes with slightly slimmer LED tail lamps (similar to the ones on the 3-Series), a reprofiled and sportier rear bumper and all variants now come with trapezoidal exhaust tips as standard.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Interior Updates

There aren't many significant design changes to the interior of the BMW 5-Series facelift. Instead, the focus has been on more tech and features. The dashboard layout is pretty familiar and comes with a 10.3-inch touchscreen taking place of pride on the dashboard. This system will now be running the latest seventh-generation version of BMW’s iDrive infotainment system.

BMW's layered dashboard effect looks as pleasing as ever. Some of the tweaks to the interior include a new lower climate display along with revised materials and new gloss black details on the center console. Moreover, entry-level models are expected to get more features as standard this time.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Powertrain Options

The updated BMW 5-Series is expected to be offered in three versions - 530i petrol and the 520d and 530d diesels - with three engine options respectively. The 530i variant will be powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that produces 258hp and 400Nm. Meanwhile, the 530d variant will powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder oil burner that produces 190hp and 400Nm. Lastly, the 530d variant will be powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder diesel engine that produces 265hp and 620Nm.

All three engines come mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission as standard. Although there have been no official confirmation about the engine options from BMW yet, these are the same engines that's offered with the current 5-Series model and even the 6-Series GT facelift, which is also based on the 5-Series.

BMW 5-Series Facelift - Expected Price and Rivals

Currently, the V|BMW 5-Series in India is retailed from INR 56 – 69.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). With more features and updated exterior styling, the new 5-Series facelift is expected to come at a slight premium over the current model. In terms of rivals, the 5 Series competes with the Mercedes-Benz E-class, Audi A6, Volvo S90 and the Jaguar XF.

