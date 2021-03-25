BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Gets More Affordable With New 220i Sport Trim

When BMW launched a petrol engine on the 2 Series Gran Coupe earlier this year, it was introduced in a sole 220i M Sport variant. Now, BMW has made the 2 GC a little more affordable in India with a new entry level 220i Sport petrol trim. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport variant has been priced at INR 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is about INR 3 lakh more affordable than the top-spec M Sport variant. It, however, misses out on some features. Here's how the new 22i Sport variant stacks up against the rest of the range.

Variant BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Price (ex-showroom) 220i Sport INR 37.90 lakh 220d Sportline INR 40.40 lakh 220i M Sport INR 40.90 lakh 220d M Sport INR 42.30 lakh Black Shadow Edition INR 42.30 lakh

BMW 220i Sport - What's Missing?

On the outside, the 2 Series Gran Coupe 220i Sport misses out on the sportier M design bits from the 220i M Sport variant. It sits on smaller 17-inch alloy wheels as compared to the M Sport's 18-inch units. It also misses out on LED fog lamps on the outside and the Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks Blue body shade options have also been given a miss.

On the inside, the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-speaker audio system, and 10.25 digital driver’s display are gone. Instead, the 220i Sport gets a smaller 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker audio system, and a 5.1-inch MID with an analogue instrument cluster. It is interesting to note that the base 220d variant does get the digital instrument cluster. It also misses out on the numerous M-stamped interior elements such as steering wheel, headrests, and gear levers, gesture control, and wireless charging, The 220i Sport also gets a unique trim insert on the dashboard and a different steering wheel from the M Sport variant.

BMW 220i Sport - What Has Been Retained

That said, most of the nice bits from the top-spec 220i M Sport variant has been retained on the 220i Sport. That includes a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, LED headlamps, ambient lighting, cruise control, paddle shifters, powered front seats, rear view camera, six airbags, ABS, ESC and traction control.

BMW 220i Sport - What's Under The Hood?

The new BMW 22oi Sport is powered by the same 2.0L turbo-petrol engine that puts out 190hp and 280Nm of torque. In comparison, the diesel version of the 2 Series puts out a similar 190hp of power but produces considerably more torque with 400Nm. The engine continues to come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. BMW claims the 2 GC petrol can sprint from 0-100 kph in 7.1 seconds, 0.4 seconds quicker than the diesel.

BMW 220i Sport - Rivals

With its price now ranging between INR 37.90 lakh to INR 42.30 lakh (ex-showroom), the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and the upcoming Audi A3.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more BMW updates and other four-wheeler news.