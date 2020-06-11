2020 BMW X6 launched, priced at INR 95 lakh - IAB Report

BMW has launched the all-new 2020 X6 in India. The third-gen model of the Coupe-SUV is available in two variants - xLine and M Sport - both of which costs the same, i.e., INR 95 lakh*.

2020 BMW X6 Specs

The 3.0-litre inline 6-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the 2020 BMW X6 is capable of pumping out a healthy 340 horsepower and 450 Newton-metres. The transmission in duty here is a slick 8-speed Steptronic unit. The all-new Coupe-SUV also has BMW’s xDrive 4-wheel-drive system. In terms of performance, the 2020 BMW X6 can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.5 seconds.

2020 BMW X6 Exterior Features

Being a BMW, the front end of the third-gen X6 is dominated by the large kidney grilles. Complementing their sharper and bolder design is a pair of aggressive-looking LED headlamps which have LED DRLs incorporated. BMW is also offering optional Laserlight and adaptive light package with the new 2020 X6.

Perhaps, the first noticeable feature on the side profile of the 2020 BMW X6 is the sloping roofline, which imparts the SUV its Coupe-like design. It seems that BMW has made the sloping roofline much more prominent and sharper than that of the previous generation model. At the rear, the gorgeous wrap-around LED taillamps are present which demand continues attention.

2020 BMW X6 Interior Features

Just as most of the other German cars, the fit-and-finish and quality of the materials used in the cabin of the 2020 BMW X6 is top-notch. The interior is typically BMW-ish with a 3-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and a familiar dashboard layout. BMW has, however, added two massive 12.3-inch displays to juice up things a bit. The Coupe-SUV also comes with 4-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, heads-up display, Bowers and Wilkins 3D sound system with 20 speakers, and BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant that understands certain predefined voice commands.

2020 BMW X6 Dimensions

The new 2020 BMW X6 is 26mm longer (4,935mm) and 15mm wider (2,004mm) than its predecessor. It has a wheelbase of 2,975mm and is 1,696mm tall. The 580-litres boot capacity can be increased up to 1,530 litres with the rear seats folded in the 40/20/20 fashion.

As mentioned before, the 2020 BMW X6 has two variants, namely the xLine and M Sport. The changes between them are limited to cosmetics.

*Ex-showroom, PAN India