All-new Hero Super Splendor with more powerful, BS-VI engine & 5-speed gearbox launched

Expanding its BS-VI product portfolio once again, Hero MotoCorp has now launched the BS-VI Super Splendor for a starting price of INR 67,300*. The BS-VI Hero Super Splender is an all-new model with a host of mechanical and cosmetic changes.

The BS-VI Hero Super Splendor mounts an all-new 125 cc single-cylinder, 4-stroke, air-cooled engine with a fuel injection system and Hero’s XSense technology. Hero MotoCorp claims that with this engine it has been able to extract out 19% more power - 10.73 BHP at 7,500 rpm - which is transmitted to the rear wheel via a 5-speed gearbox. As for the peak torque, that rating is 10.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The next-gen Super Splendor also comes with Hero’s revolutionary i3S technology which helps in improving the overall fuel efficiency and provides a rather convenient riding experience.

Hero MotoCorp has also tinkered around with the hardware of the Super Splendor. It has let go of the old double-cradle frame and replaced it with an all-new diamond frame. The dimensions have been revised as well. The bike now has a 20% higher ground clearance of 180 mm, which is 20 mm more than that of its predecessor. The seat length has been increased by 45 mm to enhance rider and pillion comfort. Apart from that, the front suspension travel has been increased by 15 mm whereas the rear setup has seen a 7.5 mm increase in travel.

To improve the braking performance of the Super Splendor, Hero has incorporated a large 240 mm front disc brake that comes along with a 130 mm rear drum brake and CBS for better stopping power.

Visually, the 2020 Hero Super Splendor looks similar to its predecessor, but there are certain changes to differentiate it from the old model visually. For instance, it comes with a dual-tone paint scheme, bold flowing lines, and some chrome elements. As for the colour options, there is a new Metallic Nexus Blue colour along with Glaze Black, Heavy Grey, and Candy Blazing Red colour variants.

Hero MotoCorp recently launched the BS-VI Xtreme 160R, BS-VI Passion Pro, and BS-VI Glamour at the Hero World 2020 event. It also launched the Rally Kit for the Hero Xpulse 200 there. In the past, we have already witnessed the launch of other BS-VI Hero products that include BS-VI Splendor iSmart, BS-VI Splendor+, BS-VI HF Deluxe, BS-VI Pleasure+ 110, BS-VI Destini 125 and BS-VI Maestro Edge 125. And now, the most recent addition is the BS-VI Hero Super Splendor.

The BS-VI Super Splendor is available in two variants - Self-Drum Alloy wheel priced at INR 67,300* and Self-Disc Alloy wheel priced at INR 70,800*.

*Ex-showroom