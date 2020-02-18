BS-VI Hero Glamour launched with new 5-speed gearbox

Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS-VI compliant Glamour at INR 68,900 for the drum brake variant and INR 72,400 for the front disc brake variant (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). BS-VI version of the 125 cc executive commuter is available only with fuel injection and produces 19% more power than the outgoing BS-IV version of the motorcycle.

The BS-VI Hero Glamour uses a new diamond frame chassis. Hero MotoCorp says that it has increased the ground clearance of the Glamour by 20% to 180 mm. Besides that, the front and rear suspension offer 14% and 10% increased travel respectively. These changes will allow the rider to take on with ease the lunar crater ridden Indian roads.

Keeping visible changes to a minimum, the BS-VI Hero Glamour gets a smoke finished pilot lamps and new side and rear panels. The fuel tank has been re-chiselled, while the decals to have been given a makeover. The BS-VI Hero Glamour is retailed in four colour options, which include Radiant Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Sports Red. The semi-digital instrument cluster of the motorcycle now comes with a real-time fuel efficiency indicator.

Powering the BS-VI Hero Glamour is a 125 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine. Coupled to the engine is now a 5-speed gearbox, replacing the 4-speed unit of the outgoing motorcycle. The engine produces 10.88 PS of power and 10.6 nm of torque (down from 11 Nm in the BS-IV version).

The new 125 cc bike will be retailed in two variants, one with a drum brake, and the other with a 240 mm front disc brake. Also new in the BS-VI Hero Glamour is the company’s patented i3S technology which switches off the engine during a prolonged stoppage. This further helps in increasing the mileage of the new Glamour.

The Hero Glamour's headlamp continues to be a halogen bulb and an LED headlamp is not available even as an option. The motorcycle competes with the Honda CB Shine and Honda SP 125.

