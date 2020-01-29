BS-VI Hero Pleasure+ 110 FI launched in India

29/01/2020 - 14:47 | ,  ,   | Suvil Susvirkar
Hero MotoCorp has announced the launch of its first BS-VI compliant scooter, the Pleasure+ 110 FI, with ex-showroom prices starting at INR 54,800* for the self-start sheet wheel version. The self-start alloy wheel variant is priced at INR 56,800*. The BS-VI Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI has been designed and developed completely at the Company’s Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Bs Vi Hero Pleasure 110 Fi Front Right Quarter
The BS-VI Hero Pleasure+ 110 uses Programmed FI with Advance XSens Technology that is claimed to improve the acceleration and fuel efficiency. The 110 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ (Eight Sensors). The motor delivers 8 BHP of peak power at 7,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.7 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

The company claims 10% improvement in acceleration and over 10% improvement in the fuel efficiency over the BS-IV model. The new engine is also claimed to deliver a smoother ride and easy starting. Anchoring power comes from drum brakes on both wheels as standard while a disc brake is not available even as an option.

Styling cues on the scooter include chrome surround for the headlight, side accents and a chromed 3D Logo. The scooter is available in seven colours - Matt Green, Matt Red, Matt Axis Grey, Glossy Blue, Glossy Black, Glossy White and Glossy Red.

Speaking about the launch of the BS-VI Pleasure+ 110 FI and the future strategy of the company, Malo Le Masson, Head – Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said:

We have been smoothly migrating to BS-VI norms, with the Pleasure+ 110 BS-VI coming in quick succession to the HF Deluxe and Splendor iSmart BS-VI motorcycles. Given the strong customer connect of brand Pleasure, we are confident that the new Pleasure+ too will be a hit with the youth. We have lined up a slew of BS-VI products to be rolled-out in the market in the coming weeks.

Bs Vi Hero Pleasure 110 Fi Front
We expect the Maestro Edge 125 to receive the BS-VI upgrade very soon. The 125 cc scooter from Hero MotoCorp already features a fuel injection-equipped motor. Among motorcycles, the BS-VI Passion Pro is likely to arrive soon. The BS-VI version was photographed in production form earlier this month. The Duet-E scooter is also scheduled to reach showrooms this year.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

BS-VI Hero Pleasure - Image Gallery

