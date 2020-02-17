BS-VI Hero Splendor+ launched with ~INR 7,000 price hike at INR 59,600

Hero Motocorp has launched the BS-VI Hero Splendor+ for a price of INR 59,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-VI version is INR 6,800 more expensive than the BS-IV version, and its deliveries have commenced.

The Hero Splendor+ retains the nearly three-decade-old Honda-developed 97.2 cc engine. However, the engine is now fitted with fuel injection, which the folks at Hero MotoCorp call ‘XSens technology’. Coupled to a 4-speed gearbox, the BS-VI compliant engine produces 8.02 PS of power and 8.05 Nm of torque. In comparison, the outgoing BS-IV version produced 8.36 PS of power. The torque output is the same, but in the BS-VI version, it peaks at higher engine speed.

Other changes to the BS-VI Hero Splendor+ include a new Solid Black paint scheme that is available in a combination of Purple, Grey, Red and three palette combination of Red-Black-Purple along with Ebony Grey paintwork with Green Finish. Besides that, the motorcycle gets new decals.

Braking duties in the Hero Splendor+ are administered by drum brakes, which are assisted by an Integrated Braking System. The motorcycle is shod with alloy wheels as standard and will be retailed in three variants which include kick-start, self-start, and self-start with i3S. The range-topping variant’s i3S technology helps in saving fuel by switching off the engine during stop and go traffic, say at a traffic signal. The engine is kicked back to life by simply engaging the clutch.

The iconic rectangular headlamp continues to be a halogen bulb-based unit. The instrumentation console remains an analogue only unit, with a twin-pod layout, one for the speedometer and the other for the fuel gauge.

Incidentally, the mid variant of the Hero Splendor+ (with self-start, no i3S) has received that maximum price hike of INR 7,100, pushing up the price to INR 61,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The range-topping variant with self-start and i3S is priced at INR 63,110 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which marks a price hike of INR 6,910.

