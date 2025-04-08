Limited Toyota GR86 Yuzu Edition Debuts with JDM Vibes

Toyota has revealed a bold new limited-edition GR86 coupe exclusively for the U.S. market, dubbed the Yuzu Edition. Inspired by the Japanese citrus fruit, this special variant features a striking yellow paint job paired with gloss black wheels and trim, giving it a street-racer vibe reminiscent of early Need for Speed video games.

Though its name and inspiration are distinctly Japanese, the Yuzu Edition won’t be sold in Japan. Instead, it pays tribute to the Scion FR-S — the GR86’s North American predecessor — blending nostalgia with modern flair.

Also read: Fast & Furious Toyota Supra Found Abandoned in a Field

Inside, the black upholstery gets bright yellow contrast stitching, continuing the black-and-yellow theme. Power comes from the familiar 2.4-liter flat-four boxer engine producing 224 bhp and 184 lb-ft of torque. And yes, driving purists will appreciate the option of a manual transmission.

Limited to just 860 units, the GR86 Yuzu Edition brings exclusive styling and a playful theme to one of the most engaging coupes on the market — but only if you live in the U.S.