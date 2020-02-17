BS-VI Hero Maestro Edge 125 with gradient colour scheme launched at INR 67,950

The BS-VI compliant version of Hero Maestro Edge 125 has been launched at INR 67,950 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The scooter is now retailed only with fuel injection, which was offered only in the range-topping variant in the BS-IV version.

Hero MotoCorp retails the BS-VI compliant Hero Maestro Edge 125 in two variants, both with alloy wheels. One variant has drum brakes and is priced at INR 67,950*, while the other has a front disc brake and a rear disc brake and costs INR 70,150*. The company has introduced a Prismatic Purple paint scheme (using prismatic paint technology) which changes its sheen depending on the amount of light falling on the body. This paint scheme is offered in the top variant and costs INR 500 extra.

Powering the Hero Maestro Edge 125 is the same 124.6 cc air-cooled engine which does duty in the Destini 125. It produces 9.1 PS of power and 10. 4 Nm of torque in BS-VI tune. However, the company has not confirmed whether i3S (start-stop system) is offered in the BS-VI Hero Maestro Edge 125 or not. In the BS-IV scooter, i3S technology was offered only in the carburettor-shod base variant.

As for the suspension setup, the Hero Maestro 125 has a telescopic fork at the front and a single spring at the rear. Its braking system includes a 190 mm disc at the front in the top variant. Just like the Destini 125, it comes with a halogen-based bulb, making the Gurugram-based manufacturer and Aprilia the only two players in the 125 cc scooter segment to not offer an LED headlamp.

Focusing on a younger audience, the Hero Maestro Edge 125 get a mix of digital and analogue instrumentation. The grab rail, unlike on the old model, is not body-coloured.

The Hero Maestro Edge competes with the Honda Activa 125, TVS NTorq 125, Suzuki Burgman Street 125 and Aprilia Storm 125.

