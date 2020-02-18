BS-VI Hero Passion Pro launched at INR 64,990

Hero MotoCorp’s third launch for the day is the BS-VI Hero Passion Pro. The new motorcycle is retailed in two variants, one with drum brakes at both ends and the other with a front disc brake and a rear drum brake. The BS-VI version is priced at INR 64,990 for the base variant and INR 67,190 for the disc brake variant (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Hero Passion Pro is powered by the indigenously developed 110 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected mill which also does duty in the Splendor iSmart. The engine now produces 9.02 PS of power and 9.72 Nm of torque. Hero claims that because of the new powertrain, the Passion Pro produces 9% more power and 22% more torque. Hero MotoCorp has also claimed that the new BS-VI Hero Passion Pro is 5% more fuel-efficient than the outgoing version.

Adding to the stability of the BS-VI Hero Passion Pro is a new tubular diamond frame. Besides that, the company claims that the motorcycle has 14% and 10% more front and rear suspension travel. Just like the new BS-VI Hero Glamour, the BS-VI Hero Passion Pro’s ground clearance stands at 180 mm, which is an increase of 9%. The wheelbase too has been increased by 25 mm to 1,270 mm which will make the motorcycle more stable during straight-line riding.

Changes to the design of the motorcycle have been made to add a bit of freshness, but the familiar silhouette has been maintained. The BS-VI Hero Passion Pro gets a new headlamp and taillamp. Also, the motorcycle has been given triple tone graphics. Colour options for the BS-VI Hero Passion Pro include Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black.

In terms of features, the Hero Passion Pro gets auto sail technology which is beneficial while commuting in traffic. Also, on offer is a new semi-digital instrument with real-time mileage indicator. The company has retained its version of start-stop technology, which it calls as i3S.