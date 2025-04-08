BMW Launches Summer Service Campaign Across India

BMW has kicked off its annual Summer Service Campaign across all authorised dealerships in India. Designed to prepare vehicles for the country's demanding summer climate, the campaign offers complimentary checks and special discounts on key services and repairs.

Under this initiative, BMW and MINI owners can get a free general vehicle check-up, AC filter inspection, air filter assessment, tyre condition check, and battery evaluation. Discounts include up to 10% off on AC fumigation, up to 25% off on labour for AC-related repairs, and 10% off on value-added services.

As part of BMW’s Proactive Care approach, the campaign aims to enhance ownership experience through preventive maintenance. Customers can also update their personal details for exclusive dealer promotions and explore a range of official BMW accessories to personalise their cars.

Certified technicians will carry out all services using genuine BMW parts and advanced diagnostic tools. Owners of vehicles older than five years can avail additional benefits through the “BMW Joy Rewards” program.

Customers are encouraged to book their service appointments in advance to make the most of the seasonal offer.