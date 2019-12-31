BS-VI Hero HF Deluxe launched in India at INR 55,925

Following the BS-VI Splendor iSmart, Hero MotoCorp has launched the BS-VI HF Deluxe with prices starting at INR 55,925*. The HF Deluxe is among the top-selling commuter motorcycles in the Indian market. The BS-VI HF Deluxe will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country from January 2020.

Check out the complete prices below:

Variant BS-VI Model* BS-IV Model* Self-Start Alloy-wheel INR 55,925 INR 48,575 Self-Start Alloy-wheel i3S INR 57,250 INR 49,900

The BS-VI Hero HF Deluxe features a Programmed Fuel-Injection with ‘XSens Technology’ (10 sensors) that are claimed to deliver improved fuel-efficiency (9% higher than its predecessor). The latest iteration of the commuter motorcycle also promises improved acceleration (+6% faster), smoother ride and easy starting even in cold conditions. The new HF Deluxe was designed and developed at the company’s Center of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Mechanical specifications include a BS-VI compliant 100 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with Programmed Fuel Injection system that delivers 7.94 BHP of peak power at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of maximum torque at 6,000 rpm. In comparison, the BS-IV engine developed 8.24 BHP at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. Like the BS-IV bike, the BS-VI model features the company’s i3S (idle start-stop system).

The shock absorption hardware continues to feature conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back. The anchoring department comprises drum brakes on both wheels while a disc brake is not available, even as an option.

Hero MotoCorp is rapidly ramping-up its portfolio of BS-VI products and aims to update its entire range to comply with the more stringent emission norms very soon. The company has ensured that its BS-IV inventory is low.

The BS-VI Hero HF Deluxe features updated graphics and colour schemes. Apart from the carried over Black with Red, Black with Purple and Black with Grey colour schemes, it is available in Techno Blue and Heavy Grey with Green options as well. The styling isn't all that different compared to the old model.

*Ex-showroom Delhi