BS-VI Hero Destini 125 with new colour scheme launched at INR 64,310

The Hero Destini 125, Hero MotoCorp’s family-centric premium automatic scooter has been upgraded to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms. Its prices now start at INR 64,310 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the most basic, LX variant, and that converts to a price hike of INR 7,410.

Hero MotoCorp says that the Hero Destini 125 gains LED pilot lamps and new 3D logos with the latest update. Besides that, the scooter is now offered in a new Matte Grey Silver paint scheme. Existing colour options for the Hero Destini 125 include Nobel Red, Chestnut Brown, Pearl Silver White and Panther Black.

Also Read: BS-VI Hero Splendor+ launched with ~INR 7,000 price hike at INR 59,600

Other prominent changes to the scooter include ditching the carburettor for fuel injection. The 124.6 cc air-cooled mill now produces 9.1 PS of power and 10. 4 Nm of torque in BS-VI tune. The outgoing BS-IV version churned out 8.82 PS of power and 10.2 Nm of torque. Hero claims that the Destini 125 in BS-VI tune returns 11% more fuel efficiency and is 10% faster while accelerating.

The Hero Destini 125 retains i3S technology which switches off the engine when at a traffic signal or when the rider stops for an extended time period. This switchable system can be controlled by toggling a switch on the handlebar.

The suspension system in the Hero Destini 125 includes telescopic fork up front and a single spring at the rear. The scooter is shod with 10-inch wheels at both ends. Braking duties are taken care of by drums at both ends and a front disc is not offered even as an option. The VX variant now costs INR 66,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is INR 7,000 more than in the BS-IV version.

Unveiled first at Auto Expo 2018 as Duet 125, the Destini 125 makes do with a halogen bulb based headlamp and has semi-digital instrumentation. The company had also showcased an electric version of the scooter (Duet-E) and is expected to launch it in the next few months.