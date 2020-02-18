Hero Xtreme 160R based on Xtreme 1.R concept unveiled

Hero MotoCorp is making a comeback in the 150-160 cc motorcycle segment with the Hero Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle seems to be the production version of the Xtreme 1.R concept showcased first at EICMA 2019 in November last year.

The muscular Hero Xtreme 160R will be launched as a replacement for the Hero Xtreme Sports. It is fitted with an LED headlamp and first in segment LED indicators. The latter can also be used as a hazard warning light.

The suspension duties on the Hero Xtreme 160R are administered by a Showa-made 37 mm conventional telescopic fork at the front. The rear gets a 7-step adjustable monoshock. Besides that, the motorcycle is shod with a 17-inch 130/70 section radial tyre at the rear. Also, brakes include a 276 mm petal disc in the front and a 220 mm petal unit in the rear. A rear drum brake variant is also on offer. Both the variants are offered only with a single-channel ABS.

Hero offers the new Xtreme with a 160 cc air-cooled engine housed in a tubular diamond frame. Coupled to a 5-speed gearbox, the engine produces 15.21 PS of power and 14 Nm of torque. Also, the company claims that the Hero Xtreme 160R has a class-leading 0-60 km/h acceleration time of 4.7 seconds. This is primarily because of the low kerb weight of 138.5 kg.

Hero MotoCorp will be offering the Xtreme 160R in three colour schemes: White with Grey, Blue with Grey, and Sports Red with Grey. Key features of the new 160 cc bike include digital instrumentation, alloy wheels with rim stickers and side stand engine cut-off switch.

The Hero Xtreme 160R will be competing against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda CB Hornet 160R and Bajaj Pulsar 160 NS.

