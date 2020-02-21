Hero XPulse 200 to gain an oil-cooled engine with BS-VI upgrade - Report

Hero MotoCorp is on a roll. After updating most of its volume centric commuter range, the company is now focusing on its premium models. The first of these will be the Hero XPulse 200, which will gain an oil-cooled engine with the BS-VI upgrade.

The BS-VI engine with an oil-cooler will lead to more efficient performance. In case of an oil-cooler, the engine remains air-cooled but the engine oil passes through an oil cooler. The latter cools the engine oil and sends it to the engine, bringing down the temperature of the powerplant. Besides that, the BS-VI Hero XPulse 200 is fitted with a bigger catalytic convertor. The motorcycle also gains a new engine bash plate which will protect the engine during trail riding.

The Hero XPulse 200 is sold both with a carburettor and fuel injection. However, the carburetted version will be dropped as the motorcycle moves to BS-VI. In its present tune, the 199.6 cc engine produces 18.4 PS of power and 17.1 Nm of torque. The gearbox will remain a 5-speed unit.

Hero MotoCorp offers the XPulse 200 with a conventional telescopic fork at the front and a 10-step adjustable monoshock at the rear. The front and rear suspension offer 190 mm and 170 mm of wheel travel respectively. Hero MotoCorp has also revealed the prices of its Hero XPulse 200 Rally Kit. This kit will help change to XPulse 200 to be ready to take on tougher terrain, with knobbier tyres, flat seat, raised handlebar and improved suspension.

The powertrain of the Hero XPulse 200 also does duty in the road-biased Hero XPulse 200T, the fully-faired Hero Xtreme 200S and the street naked Hero Xtreme 200R.

Hero MotoCorp has also confirmed that will be launching a new sub-500 cc adventure motorcycle. It had showcased the prototype of the motorcycle at the recently concluded Hero World 2020 event.

