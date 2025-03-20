Revolt Motors Expands to Nepal, Launches Flagship Hub in Kathmandu

Revolt Motors is set to expand its global footprint by entering Nepal in partnership with the MV Dugar Group, a trusted name with 52 years of experience in the automobile industry. The first Revolt Hub will open in Kathmandu in April 2025, showcasing the brand’s commitment to promoting sustainable mobility in South Asia.

The Kathmandu Revolt Hub will feature the complete Revolt lineup, including the flagship RV400, stylish RV400 BRZ, practical RV1 and RV1+, and the high-performance RV BlazeX. Customers will also have access to official accessories and branded merchandise. To enhance the ownership experience, Revolt is setting up a strong after-sales infrastructure with fully equipped service stations at all dealership locations across Nepal.

In the next 3-4 months, Revolt plans to open fifteen showrooms in major cities, making its cutting-edge electric motorcycles more accessible to a wider audience. Additionally, dealership and service personnel will undergo comprehensive training to ensure exceptional service and in-depth knowledge of Revolt’s advanced technology and customer-centric approach.

To encourage early adoption, Revolt will introduce exclusive early-bird promotional offers, paving the way for a greener and smarter mobility future in Nepal.