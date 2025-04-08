BMW Unveils 3 Series 50 Years Edition with Exclusive Touches

BMW is marking 50 years of the iconic 3 Series with a limited-run "50 Years Edition" unveiled exclusively for the Chinese market. The celebratory model is available in three versions: 330i (standard and long wheelbase) and the electric i3 eDrive40L, blending performance with subtle visual tweaks and market-first features.

Unique 19-inch wheels, “50 Jahre” logos on the B-pillars, and embossed “3” logos on the headrests distinguish the edition. Matte Frozen Pure Grey and Thunder Night hues—previously unavailable in China—add to the exclusivity. Inside, the cabin features Alcantara paired with Sensatec upholstery, a first for the region, along with a red 12 o’clock marker on the Alcantara-wrapped steering.

Limited to 1,000 units for the 330i and 1,400 for the 330Li, both petrol models pack a 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 245 hp and 400 Nm, with 0–100 km/h done in 6.3 seconds. The rarest is the i3 eDrive40L, capped at just 100 units. It offers 340 hp, 430 Nm, and a 5.6-second sprint, powered by a 79.1-kWh battery delivering up to 592 km of range (CLTC).

With this special edition, BMW not only celebrates its rich heritage but also nods to the evolving future, keeping the 3 Series badge relevant in both ICE and electric formats.