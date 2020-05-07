8 new sub-4 metre SUVs arriving in India in the next 2 years - IAB Report

If you think that the sub-four metre SUV segment is too overcrowded, think again, as there are 8 new sub-4 metre SUVs on the way. These models will likely be in the showrooms in the next two years.

1. Nissan Magnite

Following the launch of BS6 Kicks, Nissan will roll out the much awaited Magnite sub-four metre SUV, with which it is hoping to significantly increase its sales in India.

Underpinned by Renualt-Nissan’s low-cost CMF-A+ platform, which is basically the extended version of that of the CMF-A platform, the Nissan Magnite will have a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (100 PS/160 Nm) under its hood. This engine was showcased by Renault at Auto Expo 2020. This engine is expected to be offered with 5-speed MT and CVT.

2. Renault HBC

After the big launch of the Triber last year, Renault will introduce a sub-four metre SUV codenamed 'HBC'. Like the Nissan Magnite, the Renault HBC will sit on the CMF-A+ platform of the Renault Triber.

Like the Nissan Magnite, the Renault HBC will source its power from a 1.0-litre three cylinder turbocharged petrol engine (100 PS/160 Nm).

3. Kia Sonet

Considered to be one of the most awaited sub-compact SUVs for the year 2020, the Kia Sonet was showcased at Auto Expo 2020 in almost production-ready form. The Kia Sonet will be based on the same platform as the Hyundai Venue.

Apart from the platform, the Kia Seltos is expected to borrow the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (120 PS/172 Nm) and 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) engines also from the Hyundai Venue. Unlike the Hyundai model, the Kia model will be available with an Intelligent Manual Transmission.

4. Suzuki Jimny

The Suzuki Jimny has kept many Indian auto enthusiasts waiting for so long now. However, the wait might finally come to an end this year, for Maruti Suzuki is rumored to be working on a 5-door version of the Suzuki Jimny. The 3-door version of the Suzuki Jimny garnered tremendous response at the Auto Expo 2020. However, the 5-door version is expected to bring higher volumes in our market.

The made-for-India five door Suzuki Jimny will have increased length over its three-door counterpart, but within the four metre mark. It will employ the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

5. Honda sub-four metre SUV

Reports suggest that Honda will launch a sub-4 metre SUV in a year or two, a low-cost model underpinned by the same platform as the Honda Amaze. The same platform has given us the Mobilio and BR-V also in the past. No details are known yet, but it could be named ZR-V.

6. MG sub-four metre SUV

MG plans to launch the Hector Plus as its second model in India, soon after the national lockdown is lifted. Then, this festive season, it will launch the Gloster. 2021 will see the arrival of the ZS petrol, G10 and 360M. The company's first plant in the country will be running at full capacity with these models by the end of 2021.

IndianAutosBlog.com understands that MG will launch a sub-4 metre SUV in India and other smaller models once its second plant is ready. The sub-4 metre SUV could very well be the first model to come out of the second plant, likely in the first half of 2022.

7. Citroen sub-four metre SUV

Citroen has already made it clear that it will be making its Indian debut with the C5 Aircross SUV in 2021. However, the road map of Citroen for the Indian market includes three more new products post the launch of C5 Aircross, one of which is supposed to be a sub-four metre SUV.

This Citroen sub-four metre SUV will be based on the low-cost CMP platform. It is expected to come with locally manufactured 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engines. It will be launched in 2021.

8. Jeep sub-four metre SUV

FCA knows that as much as India loves the Jeep Compass, its only locally manufactured model, it is too expensive for most customers. An affordable sub-4 metre SUV is the need of the hour. The company has confirmed a Jeep sub-4 metre SUV for India, and it is likely to launch it in 2022. Before that, it will launch the facelifted Jeep Compass and a 7-seat version of the same.

Based on the Fiat Panda's platform, the Jeep sub-4 metre SUV will likely come with a 1.0-litre FireFly Turbo turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine as standard. Globally, this model will slot below the Jeep Renegade as the new cheapest Jeep.

