BS6 Nissan Kicks all changes leaked, pre-bookings to open on 15 May

Leaked marketing material of the BS6 Nissan Kicks for dealerships has revealed its specifications, variants and all the changes prematurely. Pre-bookings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks will open on 15 May.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Specifications

Aspect Specification Engine HR15 K4K HR13 DDT Displacement 1.5L 1.3L Type In-line four-cylinder In-line four-cylinder Engine Air Supply Naturally aspirated Turbocharged Fuel Petrol Petrol Maximum Power 106 PS 156 PS Maximum Torque 142 Nm 254 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT or X-tronic CVT Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage) 14.1 km/l Up to 16.3 km/l

The Nissan Kicks will get rid of the 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine with the BS6 transition. Its HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine has been upgraded to meet the new emission norms, though. More importantly, a new HR13 1.3-litre DDT petrol engine option will be available now. It’s the most powerful and the torquiest engine in its segment.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Variants

Mechanical Configuration\Grade XL XV XV Premium XV Premium (O) 1.5-litre N/A petrol manual ✓ ✓ - - 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol manual - ✓ ✓ ✓ 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol automatic - ✓ ✓ -

BS6 Nissan Kicks Features

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered with two new features. One will be remote engine start, which will allow turning on its engine using the key fob by just pressing and holding a dedicated button on it for 2 seconds. This will be a first-in-segment feature. The other new feature will be idle start-stop.

Like the BS4 Nissan Kicks, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) grades. The features included in the XV and XV Premium grades will be different, though. Unlike in the old model, these grades will include the new remote engine start and idle start-stop features, if going for the 1.3-litre petrol engine and CVT (in case of XV grade)/6-speed MT (in case of XV Premium grade). Moreover, the XV grade, unlike in the old model, will be equipped with push-button start, if going for the 1.3-litre petrol engine (irrespective of the transmission selected).

Also Read: Nissan Magnite won’t feature tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system

BS6 Nissan Kicks Prices

The BS6 Nissan Kicks' prices should start somewhere between INR 9.75-10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for further updates.

[Image Source: youtube.com]