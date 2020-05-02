BS6 Nissan Kicks all changes leaked, pre-bookings to open on 15 May

02/05/2020 - 12:19 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
  • https://www.facebook.com

Leaked marketing material of the BS6 Nissan Kicks for dealerships has revealed its specifications, variants and all the changes prematurely. Pre-bookings for the 2020 Nissan Kicks will open on 15 May.

Bs6 Nissan Kicks Marketing And Pre Booking Schedul
Pre-bookings for the BS6 Nissan Kicks will open on 15 May.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Specifications

Kicks Vs Creta Vs Seltos Vs Hector
The 2020 Nissan Kicks will be available with a turbocharged petrol engine paired with a 6-speed MT or a CVT as well.

AspectSpecification
EngineHR15 K4KHR13 DDT
Displacement1.5L1.3L
TypeIn-line four-cylinderIn-line four-cylinder
Engine Air SupplyNaturally aspiratedTurbocharged
FuelPetrolPetrol
Maximum Power106 PS156 PS
Maximum Torque142 Nm254 Nm
Transmission5-speed MT6-speed MT or X-tronic CVT
Fuel Economy Rating (Mileage)14.1 km/lUp to 16.3 km/l

The Nissan Kicks will get rid of the 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine with the BS6 transition. Its HR15 1.5-litre H4K petrol engine has been upgraded to meet the new emission norms, though. More importantly, a new HR13 1.3-litre DDT petrol engine option will be available now. It’s the most powerful and the torquiest engine in its segment.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Variants

Bs6 Nissan Kicks Variant Structure
The Nissan Kicks will continue being offered in XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) grades post the BS6 transition.

Mechanical Configuration\GradeXLXVXV PremiumXV Premium (O)
1.5-litre N/A petrol manual--
1.3-litre turbocharged petrol manual-
1.3-litre turbocharged petrol automatic--

BS6 Nissan Kicks Features

Bs6 Nissan Kicks Grades Trims
The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be with equipped with more features in select configurations.

The BS6 Nissan Kicks will be offered with two new features. One will be remote engine start, which will allow turning on its engine using the key fob by just pressing and holding a dedicated button on it for 2 seconds. This will be a first-in-segment feature. The other new feature will be idle start-stop.

Like the BS4 Nissan Kicks, the BS6 Nissan Kicks will be available in XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) grades. The features included in the XV and XV Premium grades will be different, though. Unlike in the old model, these grades will include the new remote engine start and idle start-stop features, if going for the 1.3-litre petrol engine and CVT (in case of XV grade)/6-speed MT (in case of XV Premium grade). Moreover, the XV grade, unlike in the old model, will be equipped with push-button start, if going for the 1.3-litre petrol engine (irrespective of the transmission selected).

Also Read: Nissan Magnite won’t feature tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system

BS6 Nissan Kicks Prices

The BS6 Nissan Kicks' prices should start somewhere between INR 9.75-10.00 lakh (ex-showroom). Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for further updates.

[Image Source: youtube.com]

BS6 Nissan Kicks - Image Gallery (Leaked Images)

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest