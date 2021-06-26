Made-in-India Nissan Magnite Reviewed By The Indonesian Auto Media

The Magnite sub-compact SUV has been an instrumental product for Nissan in India. The Magnite has single-handedly managed to turn around the Japanese carmaker's fortunes in India, thanks to its excellent value proposition. The Nissan Magnite, along with the Renault Kiger, are currently solely manufactured at Renault-Nissan's plant in Oragadam, Tamil Nadu. Nissan India recently commenced exports of the Magnite to Nepal, South Africa, and Indonesia.

So here's a media review of the made-in-India Nissan Magnite by the Indonesian auto media. The Nissan Magnite is solely available with the 1.0L turbo-petrol engine in Indonesia. It's offered with both the manual and CVT gearbox option in Indonesia. Incidentally, the Magnite is sold in just two trim options in Indonesia, both which correspond to the higher-spec XV and XV premium trims of the Magnite sold in India.

Also Read : Nissan Commences Export Of Made-In-India Magnite To Three Nations

Back here in India, as of May 2021, Nissan India has produced 15,010 units of the SUV, of which 1,220 units have been earmarked for exports. That said, given the extended waiting period that the Magnite is seeing in our market, Nissan is currently focusing their efforts only on the domestic market. Currently, Nissan is operating in three shifts at it's Oragadam plant, manufacturing just over 2700 units a month. The company aims to increase production capacity to around 3,500 units a month by July. These plans, however, could be challenged by way of global shortage of semiconductor chips as well as the Covid-19 situation in the country.

In India, Nissan sells the Magnite in five trim levels in India - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) - and with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox. While the base 1.0L engine is available on all but the top trim, the turbo-petrol engine is available on all but the base trim, in both manual and automatic versions. Prices for the Nissan Magnite currently range between INR 5.59 lakh to INR 10.00 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. In a bid to keep prices low and yet offer features like ambient light, wireless charging and more, Nissan offers an optional Tech Pack for an additional INR 38,000. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs where it rivals the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.