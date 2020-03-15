Exclusive: Nissan Magnite could be the upcoming Nissan sub-4 metre SUV

The upcoming Nissan sub-4 metre SUV could be named Nissan Magnite. That’s according to recent trademark application filings accessed by IndianAutosBlog.com.

Nissan had filed a trademark application for ‘Datsun Magnite’ last year. Now, the company has filed a trademark application for ‘Nissan Magnite’. We can even confirm that it has created a Nissan Magnite logo and filed a trademark application for the same. You can have a look at it above.

Nissan will likely use the Magnite name for its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV. The company has begun the marketing campaign of the product with teaser images and is expected to conduct the launch in the middle of the calendar year.

The Nissan Magnite will likely be the India-specific small SUV developed keeping in mind the lower GST on ICE four-wheelers no longer than 4,000 mm in length. This SUV is said to ride on the CMF-A+ platform, an extended version of the Renault Kwid’s CMF-A platform.

Like the Renault HBC, also an upcoming length-restricted India-specific B-SUV based on the CMF-A+ platform, the Nissan Magnite would employ the HR10 1.0-litre engine, as per media reports. The turbocharged three-pot petrol mill is made in 100 PS/160 Nm and 117 PS/170 Nm versions for the Nissan models sold overseas.

Nissan has one more 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine. It’s the HRA0 unit that produces 100 PS and 152 Nm of torque. In conjunction with the Xtronic CVT, it returns an impressive fuel economy of 23.3 km/l in the all-new Nissan Almera (all-new Nissan Sunny) sold in Thailand.

Expect the Nissan small SUV in India to be priced from around INR 7 lakh (ex-showroom). In addition to the Renault HBC, this model will compete with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport.

