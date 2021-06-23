Check Out India's First Kia Sonet With A 360-Degree Camera System - VIDEO

The Kia Sonet proved to be an instant success for the South Korean automaker when it launched in August last year. Kia had already been off to a positive start in the Indian auto market with its Seltos SUV, which led to high expectations for the Sonet. It didn’t disappoint as its eye-catching prices, feature-packed trim levels, and aggressive design language led to it selling over 20,000 units within the first couple of months of its launch.

The Sonet is also quickly becoming popular among the aftermarket modifying community, with accessories widely available. Today we came across this Kia Sonet that has a 360-degree camera system installed. The video has been uploaded by CAR SONICS CAR ACCESSORIES HYDERABAD on YouTube.

The doors of the Kia Sonet in the video has been stripped out to fit in the new speakers from Pioneer and two-layer damping to improve the NVH levels. An amplifier and a subwoofer have been fitted in the boot as well. Other changes to the interior include new faux leather seat covers and floor mats while the exteriors get a set of rain visors, door cladding and, and chrome garnish on the lower portion of the windows.

The main highlight of this Kia Sonet is the new aftermarket 360-degree camera. For the setup, cameras have been placed on the front grille, ORVM, and rear number plate holder. The system works seamlessly with the stock infotainment system by modifying the screen in a way to show the feed from the 360-degree camera.

Prices for the Kia Sonet range between Rs 6.79 lakh – Rs 13.35 lakh, ex-showroom. The subcompact SUV is offered with three engine options - two petrols and a diesel. There's a 1-litre turbo-petrol unit making 120 PS/172 Nm of peak figures, a 1.2-liter NA petrol engine with 83hp and 113Nm of peak torque, while the oil-burner is a 1.5-litre unit that comes in two states of tune, 100PS/240 Nm or 115 PS/250 Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual, while the automatic variants of the Sonet now come with paddle shifters for the 7-speed DCT or a 6-speed torque convertor.

