Honda ZR-V could be the Honda sub-4 metre SUV for India - IAB Report

05/05/2020 - 19:12 | ,   | Sagar Parikh
Honda is reportedly planning a sub-4 metre SUV for India. Banking on the familiarity of the CR-V, BR-V and WR-V names, Honda could launch it as the ZR-V.

Honda Zr V Trademark Application Indianautosblog C
Honda ZR-V would be a great name for a Honda small SUV targeted at millennials, and reports say that two such models are in the making, one for emerging markets like India and one for developed markets like Japan.

Small SUVs are usually targeted at Gen Z or millennials. Add that “Z” with Honda’s well-known “R-V” nomenclature for crossovers and SUVs and you get the perfect name for its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV - ZR-V. Adding more strength to our expectation for this name is the fact that the Japanese automaker has just filed a trademark application for the ZR-V name.

The Honda sub-4 metre SUV for India would ride on the low-cost platform of the Honda Amaze and could be sold in other emerging markets as well. It would go against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

2020 Honda Wr V Bookings
The Honda WR-V has been a successful product in India, and so, the Honda sub-4 metre SUV for India could be the next-gen Honda WR-V, leaving the Honda ZR-V name available for Japan's upmarket model.

While the above theory sounds alright, it is possible that Honda is considering to launch its sub-4 metre for India as the next-gen WR-V. The current WR-V has been a successful product, after all. The ZR-V could turn out to be the company’s upcoming small SUV for Japan and other developed markets. This model is said to be a Toyota Raize (Daihatsu Rocky) rival underpinned by the same platform as the Mk4 Honda Jazz. It won’t be coming to our market.

Honda WR-V - Image Gallery

