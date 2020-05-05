Honda ZR-V could be the Honda sub-4 metre SUV for India - IAB Report

Honda is reportedly planning a sub-4 metre SUV for India. Banking on the familiarity of the CR-V, BR-V and WR-V names, Honda could launch it as the ZR-V.

Small SUVs are usually targeted at Gen Z or millennials. Add that “Z” with Honda’s well-known “R-V” nomenclature for crossovers and SUVs and you get the perfect name for its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV - ZR-V. Adding more strength to our expectation for this name is the fact that the Japanese automaker has just filed a trademark application for the ZR-V name.

The Honda sub-4 metre SUV for India would ride on the low-cost platform of the Honda Amaze and could be sold in other emerging markets as well. It would go against the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

While the above theory sounds alright, it is possible that Honda is considering to launch its sub-4 metre for India as the next-gen WR-V. The current WR-V has been a successful product, after all. The ZR-V could turn out to be the company’s upcoming small SUV for Japan and other developed markets. This model is said to be a Toyota Raize (Daihatsu Rocky) rival underpinned by the same platform as the Mk4 Honda Jazz. It won’t be coming to our market.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Honda updates and other four-wheeler news.