5-door Suzuki Jimny/Maruti Gypsy to hit NEXA showrooms in 2021 - Report

Citing undisclosed Maruti Suzuki sources, a new report says that the rumoured 5-door Suzuki Jimny/Maruti Gypsy will be launched in India in 2021. It will be sold via NEXA outlets.

The second generation Suzuki Jimny was launched as the Maruti Gypsy in India. The third generation model was skipped. The fourth generation model was released in 2018 and with the increasing demand for lifestyle vehicles, Maruti Suzuki is interested in it. However, three-door models still remain in very low demand in India, and so, the company has decided to launch a 5-door version.

The 5-door Maruti Gypsy will be longer than the global Suzuki Jimny Mk4 (sold as Suzuki Jimny Sierra in some markets). For reference, the latter is 3,480 mm (front bumper to rear bumper)/3,645 mm (front bumper to spare wheel cover) long, 1,645 mm wide and 1,720 mm tall. It has a wheelbase of 2,250 mm and a ground clearance of 210 mm. The approach angle, ramp breakover angle and departure angle measure 37 degrees, 28 degrees and 49 degrees respectively.

Being longer, the 5-door Maruti Gypsy will likely have more seating space in the rear and more luggage capacity. The global Suzuki Jimny Mk4 offers a boot space of 85 litres, which can be increased to 377 litres by folding the rear seatback.

The global Suzuki Jimny uses a detuned version of the K15B 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 75 kW (101.97 PS) and 130 Nm of torque. Customers can go for either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 4-speed automatic transmission in this model. The ALL GRIP PRO part-time 4WD system is standard. The Indian model will likely be available in cheaper, 2WD configurations as well.

The global Suzuki Jimny and JDM-only kei Suzuki Jimny are manufactured at Suzuki’s Kosai plant in Japan. The 5-door Maruti Gypsy derived from the former will likely be made at the company’s Hansalpur (Gujarat) plant in India.

[Source: cardekho.com]