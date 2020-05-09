This 2021 Suzuki Vitara would be an excellent Hyundai Creta rival in India

Suzuki plans to unveil the next-gen Vitara in October, as per a report from Best Car. The Japanese publication has created a rendering of the upcoming small SUV, which suggests that it would be an excellent Hyundai Creta rival in India.

The next-gen Suzuki Vitara will be bigger than the current model, which measures 4,175 mm in length, 1,775 mm in width and 1,610 mm in height. It is expected to be 4,200 mm long, 1,780 mm wide and 1,620 mm tall. Its wheelbase should be the same as that of the old model, though - 2,500 mm. Its platform will likely be a revised version of the outgoing SUV’s platform.

On the design front, Suzuki will try to make Vitara look tougher and sportier with the next full model change. The rendered 2021 Vitara features larger radiator grille and headlamps, more bulged-out fenders, a higher beltline and a more steeply-angled back glass.

The change in the angle of the beltline and back glass give the next-gen Suzuki Vitara a sportier stance. The new headlamp graphics and the LED fog lights, which remind us of the VW T-Roc, lend the much-needed sophistication which has been missing in the old model.

The current Suzuki Vitara has a really mundane interior. Other small SUVs like the VW T-Cross, Peugeot 2008, Hyundai Kona and Renault Captur offer a really appealing cabin. Hopefully, the next-gen Suzuki Vitara will feature a more interesting design on the inside. Better electronics are also the need of the hour.

Under the hood, the 2021 Suzuki Vitara may have the old model’s recently introduced, 48V mild-hybrid system-equipped K14D Boosterjet engine. The 1.4-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol mill produces 129 PS at 5,500 rpm and 235 Nm of torque at 2,000-3,000 rpm. The mild-hybrid system uses an 8Ah battery and assists with 13.6 PS of additional power and 10 Nm of additional torque.

Maruti Suzuki is likely to launch a 4 metre+ premium B-SUV in India by 2021. However, we don't know if it will be this global Vitara, which the company can sell as the Grand Vitara, or a market-specific model. The production Maruti Futuro-e is likely to be a separate 4-metre+ model, an SUV-coupe.

