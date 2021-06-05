High-Spec Bajaj Pulsar 220F Sportbike Avatar is Captivating - Render

The vertically stacked headlamp design of the Bajaj Pulsar 220F is one of the main features of the semi-faired motorcycle that lures in buyers. And it must be working wonders because Bajaj Auto hasn’t changed this design in many years, although the Pune-based two-wheeler giant has recently updated the colours and graphics of the motorbike.

Since the Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been carrying the same design for the past several years, we wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar concept on the bike’s high-spec model, if there’s ever going to be one. And to give you an idea of how that would look like here’s a rendering created by an automotive artist that goes by the name “Abin Designs” on Instagram.

We can see in the pictures that the high-spec Bajaj Pulsar 220F sportbike avatar looks quite captivating. It has the same vertically stacked headlamp that most enthusiasts really like. However, to spice things up a little, the artist has added a few nice touches. For example, there are winglets present below the headlamp. They appear to be an integral part of the motorcycle’s full fairing. The black, blue, and white colour combination suits the overall look. It seems to be inspired by the new Bajaj Pulsar 220F Dagger Edition that has been recently launched in the Indian market.

It looks like that the rear cowl and fuel tank have been carried over from the original Bajaj Pulsar 220F. However, the clip-ons have been lowered down for a more dedicated riding stance. They also enhance the front look of the motorcycle. Similarly, the tail section has been raised a little for a sportier appeal. Some of the other eye-catching elements include USD front forks, radial front brake caliper, wider tyres, stylish alloy wheels, and LED indicators.

The artist has named the motorcycle in the rendering the Bajaj Pulsar 420F. Perhaps, it could use a revised version of the Bajaj Dominar 400’s engine. What do you think of this digital portrait? Let us know in the comments below.

