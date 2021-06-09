Hero-Harley-Davidson Twin-Cyl Middleweights Visualised - IAB Rendering

Last year, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson officially formed a new partnership under which the former agreed to handle the sales and service of the latter in India. Under the new joint venture, the homegrown two-wheeler giant will also develop and sell a range of new premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson banner. Now, recent reports have revealed that these new middleweight bikes will also be launched with the Hero MotoCorp badge. While no further details are known at the moment, our in-house digital artist has created renderings of the said models.

The above rendering is of a twin-cylinder middleweight motorcycle that would be developed under the Hero-Harley-Davidson joint venture and made available under the HD banner. It heavily draws inspiration from the Harley-Davidson Street Rod and Street 750. For instance, the alloy wheels, rear cowl, seat, turn indicators, tail tidy, and brakes are quite identical to those of the Street Rod. On the other hand, the front suspension and fuel tank remind us of the Street 750. What’s different in this rendered model is the side body panel as well as the exhaust routing. We also have a blacked-out headlight cowl and, what appears to be, a single-pod instrument cluster.

The second rendered motorcycle that we have here contains Hero MotoCorp branding on the fuel tank. The model also features split seats, a newly designed rear cowl, side body panels, and exhaust. The stylish alloy wheels add to the sportiness of the machine and the red-white colour combination is also a nice touch. The minimal-looking headlamp gels with the overall look of the motorcycle.

Details regarding the engine of the Hero-Harley-Davidson middleweight motorcycles that are said to be under development haven’t been disclosed. However, it’s being speculated that powering these machines would be an air-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of nearly 500cc. While Harley-Davidson has been making motorcycles with much higher-capacity engines, this would be Hero MotoCorp’s first product above 225cc.

