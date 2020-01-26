Exclusive: Maruti Suzuki 48V SHVS smart hybrid system new details revealed

Maruti Suzuki is going to introduce a new, 48V Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) technology at Auto Expo 2020 and presumably offer it in its models later. Here are some exclusive new details about the new Smart Hybrid technology.

Developed by Suzuki engineers in Hamamatsu, Japan, the new Smart Hybrid by Suzuki (SHVS) system consists of three main elements. The first is a 48V Integrated Starter Generator (ISG), which performs the function of an alternator, electric motor and starter motor. The second is a 48V Lithium-ion battery pack positioned under the front passenger seat so as to not hamper the seating or luggage space. The third is a converter that transforms the voltage from 48V to 12V to supply the on-board equipment when required.

In all, the components of the 48V Smart Hybrid by Suzuki (SHVS) system weigh 45 kg. The capacity of the Lithium-ion battery pack is 8 Ah. The electric motor generates 10 kW (13.6 PS) and 50 Nm of torque. The battery pack stores the electrical energy recovered from deceleration and braking and uses it for the various fuel-sipping functions. The familiar functions of the new mild-hybrid system are brake energy regeneration, idle start-stop and engine assist (including torque-fill control and torque boost).

Another benefit of the 48V SHVS system is electric motor idling. When the clutch is disengaged and the engine speed is very low, approximately 1,000 rpm to be specific, this feature basically replaces fuel injection with power from the electric motor to control and maintain the engine idling at speeds below 16 km/h. The electric motor idling function essentially eliminates fuel consumption and allows for an instant engine restart.

Suzuki has introduced the 48V SHVS along with its K14D 1.4L Boosterjet petrol engine in the Swift Sport, S-Cross and Vitara in Europe. In these models, the new engine assisted by the new mild-hybrid leads to up to 20% lower CO2 emissions, greater torque and 15% lower fuel consumption (WLTP Combined) compared to the K14C 1.4L Boosterjet petrol engine it replaces. The old engine wasn’t equipped with a mild-hybrid system.

In India, Maruti Suzuki could offer the 48V SHVS in models that relied mainly on the 1.3L DDiS engine for their sales, as a solution to the popular diesel mill’s discontinuation. This would mean the Swift and every model positioned above it featuring a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The company is developing a full-hybrid system as well, and it may introduce that even more advanced electrification technology in the next-gen Ciaz or the rumoured three-row SUV.